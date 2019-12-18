Herman Boone, Iconic Coach Portrayed in 'Remember the Titans', Dies at 84

Associated Press

Herman Boone, the high school football coach who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie Remember the Titans, has died at the age of 84.

According to WTOP's Luke Lukert, Boone's death was confirmed by John Porter, who is the former principal of T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

The T.C. Williams football boosters tweeted photos of Boone in his memory:

Boone is best known for leading T.C. Williams to an undefeated record and Virginia state football title in 1971 after Alexandria's high schools were consolidated and integrated, per Lukert.

Despite his success, Boone was fired from his position at T.C. Williams in 1979 amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse from some players and coaches.

Still, his debut season as the head coach at T.C. Williams is remembered fondly and was immortalized in the 2000 film in which he was portrayed by Denzel Washington.

Last year, USA Today rated the film as the 11th-best football movie of all time.

Per Lukert, multiple people involved with the 1971 T.C. Williams football team have died this year, including assistant coach Bill Yoast and player Petey Jones.