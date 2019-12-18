Fantasy Football Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Imagine going to the waiver wire and finding a fantasy football championship.

That possibility is now in play as most leagues enter the title round that is Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

We've gathered some potential league-winning sleepers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—and compiled them below to help set your waiver-wire shopping list.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers

Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions (6 Percent Owned)



Go bold or go home, right?



Ideally, you're not pinning your championship hopes to a quarterback streamer. But if you're in that very position, you have two options: Hope someone like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andy Dalton or Mitchell Trubisky doesn't become a turnover machine or go with a rocket-armed rookie who has more good film than bad.

Drew Lock has three starts on his career tally, and he's been productive when he's not playing in a blizzard. Before Sunday's stinker (18-of-40 for 208 yards, zero scores and a pick), he'd accumulated 443 passing yards, 30 rushing yards and five touchdowns against only two interceptions his first two times out.

With the forecast calling for mid-50s in Denver on Sunday, Lock should avoid a production-sapping snowstorm and instead have every opportunity to pounce on an exploitable Detroit defense.

The Lions allow the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports, and even that might fail to capture their full generosity. Since Week 7, they've allowed five different quarterbacks to throw for more than 300 yards with at least three touchdown passes, including Trubisky, Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins.

Trusting Lock admittedly takes a ton of risk, but the potential payoff is massive.

Mike Boone, RB, Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (4 Percent Owned)

You know the old adage about the early bird and the worm? Well, in the fantasy football realm, the educated owner often enjoys the spoils.



If you've been paying attention, then you know there are some major injury questions with Minnesota's rushers. Dalvin Cook hurt his shoulder again in Week 15, and his primary backup, Alexander Mattison, missed the contest with an ankle injury.

It's possible one or both makes it back for Week 16—Mattison (39 percent owned) is a must-add—but if they don't, Boone might etch his name on your fantasy football trophy.

"We are talking about 20 touches in a terrific Vikings running game from a ridiculous athlete and against one of the worst run defenses in football," Bobby Sylvester wrote for FantasyPros. "If he is the starter, you can take it to the bank that he'll be ranked among the top five running backs."

Boone worked in relief of Cook this past weekend, racked up 56 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries and finished as Week 15's RB13. The Packers have allowed the eighth-most fantasy production to the position.

Even if his outlook is a little cloudy at the moment, the injury report could turn it blindingly bright in a hurry.

Breshad Perriman, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans (13 Percent Owned)

Hamstring injuries kept Mike Evans out of Week 15 and forced Chris Godwin to a premature exit. That made Breshad Perriman the top receiving option by default, and the speedster looked the part.



He caught five of his six targets. He sprinted to a season-high 113 receiving yards. He found the end zone three different times. He wound up as Week 15's WR2 and its sixth-highest scorer overall.

The Texans, meanwhile, watched helplessly as Titans rookie wideout A.J. Brown turned his 13 targets into eight receptions for 114 yards and a score. In Week 13, they let Julian Edelman break loose with six receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Go back to Week 7, and it was Zach Pascal breaking out against them with six grabs for 106 yards and two scores.

In other words, Perriman's matchup is good. His burst is elite. And his opportunity is tremendous. Even with Evans down and Godwin out early, Jameis Winston had the YOLO line of 28-of-42 for 458 yards and four touchdown passes. Incredibly, it was Winston's second straight game with more than 450 passing yards and four scores.

With potential like this, Perriman's ownership percentage is about to explode.