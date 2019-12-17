NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2020: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2020: Voting Results and Full List of Players AnnouncedDecember 18, 2019
The NFL announced the rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl on Tuesday. Here is a look at the rosters broken down by position.
AFC Offense
Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders
Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Running back: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram II, Baltimore Ravens
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
AFC Defense
Defensive end: Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens
Strong safety: Jamal Adams, New York Jets
AFC Special Teams
Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
Return specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
NFC Offense
Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints
Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running back: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
NFC Defense
Defensive end: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Interior lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Free safety: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
Strong safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
NFC Special Teams
Kicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles
Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins
Return specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
The first thing that jumps out about the list is the sheer number of Baltimore Ravens.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today noted the AFC North champions tied the record with 12 players named to the initial roster. The list is headlined by leading vote-getter and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, who beat out fellow Pro Bowl quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes in the top three for the most fan votes.
The New Orleans Saints (seven) and Kansas City Chiefs (six) rounded out the top three most represented teams for the Jan. 26 game in Orlando, Florida.
The list was also notable for who wasn't selected.
Field Yates of ESPN pointed out the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants were the only teams without a player selected, but the absence of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands out from a historical perspective. The three-time MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler and six-time champion wasn't selected for the first time since he tore his ACL during the 2008 campaign.
It is a testament to his team's overall offensive struggles, although Baltimore would surely be fine with Brady serving as a replacement for Jackson in the actual game if the Ravens reach the Super Bowl.
