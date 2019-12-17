NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2020: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NFL announced the rosters for the 2020 Pro Bowl on Tuesday. Here is a look at the rosters broken down by position.

AFC Offense

Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders

Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers

Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Running back: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram II, Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

AFC Defense

Defensive end: Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals

Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots

Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Strong safety: Jamal Adams, New York Jets

AFC Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

Return specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

NFC Offense

Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running back: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

NFC Defense

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Interior lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Free safety: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Strong safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

NFC Special Teams

Kicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles

Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins

Return specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

The first thing that jumps out about the list is the sheer number of Baltimore Ravens.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today noted the AFC North champions tied the record with 12 players named to the initial roster. The list is headlined by leading vote-getter and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, who beat out fellow Pro Bowl quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes in the top three for the most fan votes.

The New Orleans Saints (seven) and Kansas City Chiefs (six) rounded out the top three most represented teams for the Jan. 26 game in Orlando, Florida.

The list was also notable for who wasn't selected.

Field Yates of ESPN pointed out the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants were the only teams without a player selected, but the absence of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands out from a historical perspective. The three-time MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler and six-time champion wasn't selected for the first time since he tore his ACL during the 2008 campaign.

It is a testament to his team's overall offensive struggles, although Baltimore would surely be fine with Brady serving as a replacement for Jackson in the actual game if the Ravens reach the Super Bowl.