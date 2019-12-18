NFL Power Rankings 2019: Week 16 Conference Standings and Latest Super Bowl Odds

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The National Football League finds itself in an interesting position with two weeks remaining. Eight of the 12 playoff tickets have been punched, but only thee divisions have been settled. All four first-round byes are still available as well.

At the same time, roughly half the league is already playing for next season. Aside from the 12 teams currently holding playoff spots, the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are still in the hunt. The Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders are technically alive as well, though they would need a Christmas miracle to actually get in.

So how does the league stack up after 15 weeks? Here, you'll find the latest power rankings, the AFC and NFC standings for playoff-eligible teams and the top Super Bowl odds from Caesars. We'll also dig into some of the top storylines for Week 16.

NFL Power Rankings



1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Seattle Seahawks

3. Green Bay Packers

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. New Orleans Saints

6. Kansas City Chiefs

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Minnesota Vikings

9. New England Patriots

10. Houston Texans

11. Los Angeles Rams

12. Tennessee Titans

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

14. Dallas Cowboys

15. Philadelphia Eagles

16. Chicago Bears

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Indianapolis Colts

19. Atlanta Falcons

20. Cleveland Browns

21. Oakland Raiders

22. Carolina Panthers

23. Denver Broncos

24. Los Angeles Chargers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. New York Jets

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. New York Giants

29. Miami Dolphins

30. Detroit Lions

31. Washington Redskins

32. Cincinnati Bengals

AFC, NFC Playoff Picture

AFC

Baltimore Ravens 12-2

New England Patriots 11-3

Kansas City Chiefs 10-4

Houston Texans 9-5

Buffalo Bills 10-4

Pittsburgh Steelers 8-6

Tennessee Titans 8-6

Cleveland Browns 6-8

Oakland Raiders 6-8

NFC

Seattle Seahawks 11-3

Green Bay Packers 11-3

New Orleans Saints 11-3

Dallas Cowboys 7-7

San Francisco 49ers 11-3

Minnesota Vikings 10-4

Los Angeles Rams 8-6

Philadelphia Eagles 7-7

Showdown in Philadelphia

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys share a 7-7 record and sit atop the NFC East. One of them is going to the postseason. There's a very good chance that the team will be determined here in Week 16.

The Cowboys have one head-to-head victory over the Eagles, meaning that if they win the rematch, they'll own a one-game lead and the tiebreaker. In other words, Week 17 will be completely irrelevant. If the Eagles win, they'll only need to defeat the New York Giants in the season finale to take the East.

This is going to be one of the most important games of the week, and likely one of the most entertaining. From Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz to Ezekiel Elliott and Miles Sanders, there will be young talent galore and, in a sense, a possible glimpse at the division's future.

Between its star power, rivalry drama and high stakes, this game will have plenty of offer.

Ravens Can Clinch Top Seed in AFC

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens sit atop the power rankings and the AFC. Due to the fact they have a one-game lead and a win over the New England Patriots, they can cement that spot by beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

As one might expect, claiming the No. 1 seed is a big deal for Baltimore. However, the Ravens may also have revenge on their minds. Cleveland thumped them at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4, dropping 40 points in the process.

"We'll have to play a lot better than we did in that game, obviously, to hold them down," head coach John Harbaugh said, via the team's official website.

If Baltimore does get a win this week, it could benefit the Pittsburgh Steelers and their bid for a wild-card spot. If there's nothing to play for in the season finale, the Ravens could rest starters against Pittsburgh—potentially gifting the Steelers a win in the process.

Buffalo Has a Chance to Become King

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The last time New England didn't win the AFC East was in 2008, when Tom Brady was sidelined with a torn ACL. The Patriots are in a good position to win it again this year, but with two weeks remaining, they don't have it locked down.

The Buffalo Bills, who travel to face the Patriots this week, sit just a game back in the division. They can even things with a win in Foxborough this week. However, they would also need to win in Week 17 while the Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins.

New England owns the common-opponents tiebreaker, so if the two teams split the head-to-head series and finish with identical records, the Patriots will still win the division.

The Bills need help to win the division, but the fact they have an opportunity to unseat the Patriots with two weeks remaining is huge. This has the potential to be one of the most physical and fun matchups of the weekend.

Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens 9-4

New Orleans Saints 9-2

Seattle Seahawks 9-2

San Francisco 49ers 6-1

New England Patriots 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 7-1

Green Bay Packers 14-1

Minnesota Vikings 16-1

Houston Texans 30-1

Dallas Cowboys 30-1

Buffalo Bills 35-1

Philadelphia Eagles 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 75-1

Tennessee Titans 75-1

Los Angeles Rams 750-1

Oakland Raiders 3000-1

Cleveland Browns 6000-1