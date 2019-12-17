Joao Felix 'Would Love To' Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Club Level

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

Portugal sensation Joao Felix has said he "would love to" play alongside his international team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at club level in the future.

Felix made a transfer to Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer for a reported fee of £113 million, making him the fifth most expensive player of all time.

The forward's potential was recognised again recently when he was named as the winner of the 2019 Golden Boy award. After picking up the prize, the 20-year-old was asked if he would like to line up with Ronaldo on the domestic stage as well as the international one, per Tuttosport (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

"You never know, but playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at club level, as well as with the national team, is something which definitely does appeal," said the youngster. "I'd love to play alongside Cristiano at a club, he's a legend"

Felix was able to beat some of the top talent in European football to win the Golden Boy prize, with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Bayer Levekusen starlet Kai Havertz in second and third respectively:

The response is likely to raise an eyebrow among those associated with Atletico. Not only did the club only just sign Felix, Ronaldo is an icon at their rivals Real Madrid, having enjoyed nine remarkable years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo was also on hand to knock Atletico out of the UEFA Champions League last season in the last 16, with his hat-trick in the team's 3-0 second-leg win overturning the 2-0 win the Madrid outfit secured at the Wanda Metropolitano:

Felix's admiration for Ronaldo is understandable, as he would have grown up watching the forward accomplish extraordinary things for his clubs and country.

The Juventus star is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and is rated as one of the best players of all time. He also continues to shine when representing the Selecao and will be a key figure, alongside Felix, in the summer if they are to retain their UEFA European Championship crown.

Premier Sports provided the numbers that have underpinned Ronaldo's extraordinary international career:

Meanwhile, BT Sport reflected on some of Felix's best moments in an Atletico shirt in the UEFA Champions League since his summer transfer:

Felix has offered glimpses of incredible talent in the early weeks of his Atletico career, although did miss a month due to injury. So far, he's netted four goals in all competitions and has been used in a number of different positions by manager Diego Simeone.

Overall, Atletico have been below their best, as they sit in fifth in La Liga with just 18 goals from their 17 games. Supporters will be hopeful Felix can spark them into life in the new year when he gets fully up to speed with his new club and the Spanish game.