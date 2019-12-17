NFL Predictions Week 16: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Time is running out for some teams to make a push for the NFL playoffs.

There are only two weeks remaining in the regular season, and the number of available postseason berths continues to shrink.

Of the 12 playoff spots, eight have been clinched—four in the AFC (Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills) and four in the NFC (Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers).

As those teams continue to battle for better seeding for the playoffs, more postseason berths could be clinched in Week 16.

Here's a look at the full slate for the week, along with odds and predictions.

Week 16 Odds, Predictions

Houston (-2.5) at Tampa Bay

Buffalo at New England (-6.5)

L.A. Rams at San Francisco (-6.5)

Baltimore (-10) at Cleveland

Carolina at Indianapolis (-7)

Cincinnati at Miami (-1)

Pittsburgh (-3) at N.Y. Jets

Jacksonville at Atlanta (-7)

New Orleans (-1.5) at Tennessee

N.Y. Giants at Washington (-2.5)

Detroit at Denver (-6.5)

Oakland at L.A. Chargers (-5.5)

Arizona at Seattle (-9.5)

Dallas (-2.5) at Philadelphia

Kansas City (-5) at Chicago

Green Bay at Minnesota (-4.5)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

The Patriots haven't lost three straight regular-season games since October 2002, and that didn't change Sunday. New England ended its two-game skid with a road win at Cincinnati, clinching a spot in the AFC playoffs in the process.

Now, the Pats are looking to secure their 11th straight AFC East title. They could do so this week, when they play the second-place Bills at home on Sunday.

While Buffalo is heading to the playoffs for only the second time in 20 years, it continues to struggle against New England. The Patriots won the first matchup between the two teams in Week 4, a 16-10 road victory.

That may have been a close game, but don't expect the same this week. The Patriots know how crucial this matchup is, and they certainly don't tend to lose big games. Plus, New England now has the No. 1 defense in the NFL, allowing only 268.4 total yards per game.

It's going to be tough for Josh Allen and the Bills' offense to put up points against that unit, just like the last time they faced the Pats. So, it should be one of the safer bets this week to pick New England to win by at least a touchdown.

Another good bet to make this week is picking the three-win Dolphins to defeat the one-win Bengals.

Cincinnati is closing in on securing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, which it will clinch with a loss this week. That's because although Miami is also having a tough season, it has shown an ability to beat some of the league's mid-tier teams.

The Dolphins own wins over the Jets, Colts and Eagles this year, all coming in the past seven weeks. They've also played several other competitive games during that stretch, which is why they should notch their fourth win of the year this week against the Bengals, who have lost two straight games since winning their lone game of the season in Week 13 against the Jets.

As for potential upset bets this week, the Packers could be a good choice to go on the road and beat the Vikings as an underdog on Monday night.

Green Bay can clinch the NFC North title with a victory, and Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has never won on Monday Night Football during his eight-year NFL career, going 0-8 in those contests.

The Packers have momentum after winning the past three weeks, and they already own a victory over the Vikings this season.