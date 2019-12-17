Week 16 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Week 15 brought more injuries to some key players around the NFL, and that means some fantasy owners might be scrambling for suitable replacements.

Whether you have Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin or another recently injured player on your roster, there are names on the waiver wire that are worth streaming in case you need to fill a new hole in your lineup.

Here are four players who will be worth considering as streaming options this week.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

(25 percent owned on Yahoo, 16 percent owned on ESPN)

Perhaps you need some Fitzmagic for your league's championship game. This is a week that could allow for that to happen.

The 3-11 Dolphins are facing the only team that has a worse record than them this season—the 1-13 Bengals, who allow 391.7 yards per game (29th in the NFL)—which means it should be a strong week for Miami's offense.

Fitzpatrick has played well recently, throwing multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games. On Sunday, he passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants. He's also been consistent, passing for at least 245 yards in four of his last five games.

There probably won't be a better quarterback matchup play on the waiver wire than the 37-year-old this week.

Minnesota Vikings RB Mike Boone

(3 percent owned on Yahoo, 0 percent owned on ESPN)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

This option depends solely on the health status of Cook, who left Sunday's game against the Chargers with a shoulder injury. Backup Alexander Mattison was out because of an ankle issue.

That created an opportunity for Boone, who had 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Week 15 win. If Cook and Mattison are both unavailable again this week, the 24-year-old will likely receive the majority of the work out of the backfield.

It's a favorable matchup for the Vikings' running game this week, as the Packers allow 120.9 rushing yards per game (24th in the NFL). And it's a game Minnesota has to win to stay in the NFC North race, so it's likely to keep pushing offensively throughout the contest.

Keep an eye on those injury reports. If Sunday arrives and it looks like Boone will start Monday night, find a spot for him in your lineup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman

(11 percent owned on Yahoo, 9 percent owned on ESPN)

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Perriman had some solid showings in recent weeks, but he enjoyed a breakout performance Sunday. He had six receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers' win over the Lions.

It was the first 100-yard game and first three-touchdown performance of the 26-year-old's career. And with Mike Evans and Godwin both out due to injuries, the former first-rounder will be heavily targeted in Tampa Bay's offense moving forward.

This week, the Bucs play the Texans, who rank 28th in the NFL in pass defense (266.1 yards allowed per game). It's likely to be a shootout with both teams racking up a lot of yards and points.

That should bode well for Perriman, so feel comfortable plugging him into a wide receiver or flex spot.

Denver Broncos TE Noah Fant

(31 percent owned on Yahoo, 34 percent owned on ESPN)

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Fant has been inconsistent this season, but he's had solid showings the past two weeks with Drew Lock as his quarterback. He had 113 yards and a touchdown against the Texans two weeks ago and then had 56 yards against the Chiefs on Sunday.

There's a strong chance the 22-year-old builds off those games and puts together a big performance against the Lions, who rank 31st in the NFL in pass defense (288.6 yards allowed per game).

Even though Fant has had some weeks in which he doesn't post such big numbers, he's always a presence in Denver's offense. He's been targeted at least three times in nine straight games, and he frequently gets more balls thrown his way.