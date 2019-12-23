NFL Draft 2020: Latest First-Round Order and Mock Draft After Week 16

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is preparing for the College Football Playoff and a showdown with Oklahoma, but the LSU quarterback may soon be thinking about living in Ohio.

Consequent to a 38-35 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals have officially locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, is the clear favorite to hear his name called.

The 23-year-old will headline the upcoming CFP, which will put several of the best 2020 draft prospects in the spotlight.

While a December mock draft is certain to undergo many changes over the coming months, this 32-pick list is a reflection of team needs as the 2019 NFL regular season nears its end.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

9. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

10. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

11. Denver Broncos: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

12. Cleveland Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

13. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

14. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

15. Dallas Cowboys: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

16. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

19. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

22. Tennessee Titans: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

23. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Minnesota Vikings: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, OG, Oklahoma

27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

28. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

29. New England Patriots: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

30. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

31. San Francisco 49ers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

32. Baltimore Ravens: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Recently named the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, Burrow is the driving force behind a dynamic LSU offense.

This season, the Tigers lead the Football Bowl Subdivision with 554.3 yards per game and are third at 47.8 points per game. Aided by a schematic change, the quarterback has developed into one of the college game's most prolific players. He racked up 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns while guiding LSU to a 13-0 record.

And it placed him squarely on the NFL radar.

More specifically, Burrow's improvement has connected him to the quarterback-needy Cincinnati Bengals. They're likely to release Andy Dalton this offseason, and 2019 fourth-round pick Ryan Finley performed poorly in his three games as a starter.

While the Bengals may be interested in Alabama star Tua Tagoavailoa, his season-ending hip injury and history of ankle injuries might be enough to put Burrow on his own tier.

Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

Will he slide past the second pick?

That's the biggest question for Chase Young, an elite pass-rushing force who is also a quality run defender. Heading into bowl season, the junior has collected an FBS-best 16.5 sacks among his 21 tackles for loss and 44 total takedowns.

Although he finished Heisman voting in fourth place, the 20-year-old garnered the second-most winning votes behind Burrow. That's no small accomplishment for a defender.

The location of Young's NFL future is uncertain, though. He'll attract plenty of interest, but the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Washington and Detroit Lions could all pick second. Of that group, only Miami needs a quarterback. And with two other first-round picks, the Dolphins might not target one immediately.

If any other team is desperate enough to add Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert—assuming Burrow goes first—Young could be considered a steal at No. 3 overall.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

During the last two NFL drafts, only four receivers went in the first round. None of them went higher than 24th, either.

That trend is probably about to end.

Along with Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy, first-team AP All-American CeeDee Lamb has top-10 potential—not simply a Round 1 grade. He enters the College Football Playoff with 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

Excluding the Bengals—they're likely to select a quarterback—just about every team currently positioned for a top-10 pick could use a receiver. Basically only the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers should have the position crossed off early.

NFL teams are sure to covet Lamb's combination of size, speed and a tremendous ability to create after the catch.

