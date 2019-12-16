Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson Top 2020 Pro Bowl Fan Voting Results for AFC, NFC

Nick Wass/Associated Press

An MVP-caliber season will likely put Lamar Jackson in the Pro Bowl after the Baltimore Ravens quarterback led all players in the final fan vote tally, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Jackson had over 100,000 more votes than any other player in the NFL, while Russell Wilson led all NFC players with 539,768 votes.

The fan vote is one-third of the equation to finalize Pro Bowl rosters, with players and coaches also getting an equal share with their votes. The final teams will be announced Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Jackson will likely have no problem making the roster regardless of who is voting considering his production in 2020.

The 22-year-old has dazzled the league with his running ability, setting a new record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,103 on the season. Of course, he has been just as good throwing the ball with an NFL-best 33 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Still, it's clear he cares more about the team's success than individual accolades.

"I'm not really worried about the Pro Bowl voting or Pro Bowl," Jackson said in November, via Andrew Gillis of NBC Sports. "I'm trying to win games. That's all I can say. I'm trying to win, trying to get to the Super Bowl. Pro Bowl, if it comes, it comes, but I want to go to the Super Bowl. That's my goal."

While Jackson's voting total wasn't much of a surprise, there were still some notable exclusions on the final list.

Christian McCaffrey leads all players with 2,121 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns, but he fell short of Dalvin Cook in the NFC running back vote.

Brothers Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa each led the votes for the top defensive end in their respective leagues after outstanding performances during the season, while T.J. Watt and Preston Smith got the nods at outside linebacker. However, this leaves out Shaquil Barrett with his 16.5 sacks and Chandler Jones with 15 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Stephon Gilmore could win the Defensive Player of the Year for his work at cornerback for the New England Patriots, but he sits behind Marcus Peters in the AFC cornerback list.