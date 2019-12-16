NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Updated Standings, Predictions Before MNF

Gail Burton/Associated Press

We're closing in on the end of the 2019 NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is almost clear. With just over two weeks remaining, eight of the 12 playoff tickets have been punched. Only a handful of teams have a realistic shot for the last four.

Two of them involve the still-unsettled AFC South and NFC East divisional races.

Here is a look at the latest power rankings and the early odds and over/unders from Caesars. You'll also find score predictions for each game and two intriguing prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Week 16 Power Rankings, Pre-MNF

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Seattle Seahawks

3. Green Bay Packers

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. New Orleans Saints

6. Kansas City Chiefs

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Minnesota Vikings

9. New England Patriots

10. Houston Texans

11. Los Angeles Rams

12. Tennessee Titans

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

14. Dallas Cowboys

15. Philadelphia Eagles

16. Chicago Bears

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Indianapolis Colts

19. Atlanta Falcons

20. Cleveland Browns

21. Oakland Raiders

22. Carolina Panthers

23. Denver Broncos

24. Los Angeles Chargers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. New York Jets

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. New York Giants

29. Miami Dolphins

30. Detroit Lions

31. Washington Redskins

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 16 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Houston Texans (-2, 53) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 28-26

Buffalo Bills (no line) at New England Patriots: New England 22-19

Los Angeles Rams (+6.5, 45) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 26-20

Baltimore Ravens (-10, 49.5) at Cleveland Browns: Baltimore 31-22

Pittsburgh Steelers (no line) at New York Jets: Pittsburgh 24-17

Carolina Panthers (+7, 45.5) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 26-18

Cincinnati Bengals (+1, 46.5) at Miami Dolphins: Cincinnati 20-17

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7, 45.5) at Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta 28-20

New Orleans Saints (-1.5, 50) at Tennessee Titans: New Orleans 31-26

New York Giants (+2.5, 42.5) at Washington Redskins: New York 22-18

Detroit Lions (+6.5, 37.5) at Denver Broncos: Denver 24-16

Oakland Raiders (+5, 47) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 28-21

Arizona Cardinals (+9.5, 49.5) at Seattle Seahawks: Seattle 33-23

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 47.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Dallas 30-20

Kansas City Chiefs (-5, 45) at Chicago Bears: Kansas City 24-17

Green Bay Packers (+4, 46) at Minnesota Vikings: Green Bay 28-22

Marlon Mack Over/Under 55.5 Rushing Yards

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

While it may seem surprising, the 6-7 Indianapolis Colts still have a chance to win the AFC South. To do so, the Colts have to start by beating the 10-3 New Orleans Saints in the Week 15 finale.

While this is a daunting task, the Colts will have a shot as long as they are able to work the running game. While the Saints rank fourth in rushing yards allowed (94.2 per game), they're tied for 17th in yards per rushing attempt (4.3).

The Colts should be able to move the ball while also keeping Drew Brees and the Saints offense off the field—if they don't abandon the run, as teams often have against New Orleans. This is where Marlon Mack and the over/under of 55.5 rushing yards (found at Oddschecker) comes into play.

Indianapolis should turn to Mack early and often against the Saints, both for the aforementioned reasons and because the offense may have little choice. Wideouts Chester Rogers and Parris Campbell have been placed on injured reserve, and T.Y. Hilton is a game-time decision.

"We just want to do the right thing, make sure that he feels right and that we feel like he's good," head coach Frank Reich said, per Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire.

Expect Mack to top 56 rushing yards.

Michael Thomas Over/Under 103.5 Receiving Yards

John Amis/Associated Press

Here's why the Colts would be smart to keep the Saints offense off the field. Indianapolis is not particularly great against the pass—ranking 21st, allowing 245.4 passing yards per game—and the Saints have perhaps the best quarterback/wideout duo in football.

Drew Brees is a future Hall of Famer, and wide receiver Michael Thomas has begun his career like he could be one as well. The fourth-year receiver has been virtually unstoppable this season and has 121 receptions and 1,424 receiving yards through 13 games.

While the over/under of 103.5 receiving yards found at Oddschecker may seem high, it's roughly six yards fewer than Thomas' per-game average. He has hit that mark in seven of his 13 outings this season.

Unless the Saints go up big on the Colts early, Thomas should again reach at least 104 yards once again. The Colts have already ruled out cornerback Kenny Moore II, and cornerback Pierre Desir is listed as questionable.

It's highly unlikely that Indianapolis will contain Thomas on the field. The only way Thomas will be limited is if Brees stops throwing him the football. Expect Thomas to dominate, the Saints to win and New Orleans to stay near the top of the power rankings for Week 16.