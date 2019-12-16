Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Week 16 is the penultimate week of the NFL regular season. But for many fantasy football leagues, it's championship week.

This is it, the culmination of months of hard work for the top fantasy owners. For one last time, evaluate those matchups, scour the waiver wire and make sure your lineup is exactly how you want it for the most important week of the year.

Or maybe your league's championship isn't until Week 17. Even so, this is still just as crucial of a week for owners who are still alive in those leagues.

Here's a look at the fantasy rankings for Week 16, along with some top waiver-wire targets this week.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings

Quarterback

1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at Cleveland Browns

2. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at Chicago Bears

4. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson vs. Arizona Cardinals

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston vs. Houston Texans

6. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at Philadelphia Eagles

7. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees at Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill vs. New Orleans Saints

10. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins vs. Green Bay Packers

Running Back

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at Indianapolis Colts

2. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley at Washington Redskins

3. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at Philadelphia Eagles

5. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. Green Bay Packers

6. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Tennessee Titans

7. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette at Atlanta Falcons

8. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vs. Baltimore Ravens

9. Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram at Cleveland Browns

10. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon at Miami Dolphins

Wide Receiver

1. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Tennessee Titans

2. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. Oakland Raiders

4. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at Minnesota Vikings

5. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper at Philadelphia Eagles

6. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at Chicago Bears

7. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs vs. Green Bay Packers

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Houston Texans

10. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett vs. Arizona Cardinals

Tight End

1. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz vs. Dallas Cowboys

2. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Los Angeles Rams

3. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at Chicago Bears

4. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at Cleveland Browns

5. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. New York Giants TE Evan Engram at Washington Redskins

7. Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry vs. Oakland Raiders

8. Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle vs. Carolina Panthers

9. Oakland Raiders TE Darren Waller at Los Angeles Chargers

10. Seattle Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister vs. Arizona Cardinals

Kicker

1. Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker at Cleveland Browns

2. Dallas Cowboys K Kai Forbath at Philadelphia Eagles

3. Seattle Seahawks K Jason Myers vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. New Orleans Saints K Wil Lutz at Tennessee Titans

6. Los Angeles Chargers K Michael Badgley vs. Oakland Raiders

7. Los Angeles Rams K Greg Zuerlein at San Francisco 49ers

8. San Francisco 49ers K Robbie Gould vs. Los Angeles Rams

9. Atlanta Falcons K Younghoe Koo vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Indianapolis Colts K Chase McLaughlin vs. Carolina Panthers

Defense/Special Teams

1. Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers

2. Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

3. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

4. Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

5. Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions

6. San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

7. Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

9. Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

10. Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

Week 15 Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Minnesota Vikings RB Mike Boone

(0 percent owned on Yahoo, 0 percent owned on ESPN)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It was bad news for Vikings fans on Sunday, as star running back Dalvin Cook left their game against the Chargers with a shoulder injury. That could affect his status for Week 16, when Minnesota hosts Green Bay on Monday Night Football.

However, Boone could benefit from an increased workload, which would make him a solid fantasy pick for owners needing a streaming option at running back or in the flex spot. After Cook exited versus the Chargers, Boone had 13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

That performance should be enough for Boone to earn the majority of carries over Ameer Abdullah should Cook not be available this week against the Packers. Abdullah had only five touches versus the Chargers.

Boone, a second-year running back out of Cincinnati, only had 19 career carries prior to Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman

(8 percent owned on Yahoo, 7 percent owned on ESPN)

First, Mike Evans went down with a season-ending hamstring injury. Then, Chris Godwin also suffered a hamstring injury in the Buccaneers' win over the Lions on Sunday.

Time to turn to the next wide receiver up in Tampa Bay's offense.

Perriman had a huge game at Detroit, hauling in five passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns. A first-round pick by Baltimore in 2015, Perriman never previously had a 100-yard game or a multi-touchdown performance in his NFL career.

It wasn't a huge surprise to see Perriman break out. He had 70 yards and a touchdown the week before versus the Colts and 87 yards two weeks ago versus the Jaguars. It's time for fantasy owners to quickly snag Perriman, because he should have another strong game this week against the Texans.

Tennessee Titans TE Jonnu Smith

(13 percent owned on Yahoo, 7 percent on ESPN)

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Unless you have one of the top few fantasy tight ends, you've probably been seeking streaming options at the position quite frequently this season. Smith should be one worth considering this week.

The past two weeks, Smith has had solid showings. He scored a touchdown against the Raiders two weeks ago, then had five receptions for 60 yards and a 57-yard rush against the Texans on Sunday.

Smith will have a tough matchup against the Saints this week. But the Titans' offense, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, has played well in recent weeks, and Smith showcased his playmaking ability versus Houston.

Perhaps Tannehill will start to look Smith's way more the next two weeks, and a breakout performance for Smith could be on the way.