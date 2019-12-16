NFL Week 16 Picks: Upcoming Odds and Predictions for Full Schedule

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The NFL playoff field is beginning to take shape.

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers all clinched postseason berths in the NFC. In the AFC, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills also secured their spots in the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints had already clinched their respective divisions ahead of Week 15, so they'll also all be in the playoffs.

In Week 16, we'll get even closer to finding out which 12 teams will be in the postseason and have a chance to continue on the road to Super Bowl LIV. Here's a look at the slate of games for the upcoming week, along with odds and predictions.

Week 16 Odds, Predictions

Houston (-1.5) at Tampa Bay

Buffalo at New England (no line)

L.A. Rams at San Francisco (-6.5)

Baltimore (-10) at Cleveland

Carolina at Indianapolis (-7)

Cincinnati at Miami (-1.5)

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets (no line)

Jacksonville at Atlanta (-7)

New Orleans (-1.5) at Tennessee

N.Y. Giants at Washington (-2.5)

Detroit at Denver (-6.5)

Oakland at L.A. Chargers (-5)

Arizona at Seattle (-9.5)

Dallas (-2.5) at Philadelphia

Kansas City (-5) at Chicago

Green Bay at Minnesota (-4)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Early Underdog Bets to Consider

N.Y. Giants (+2.5) over Washington

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Giants quarterback Eli Manning notched a win in what was likely the final home game of his NFL career on Sunday. Why not beat up on one of his NFC East rivals one last time, too?

With rookie quarterback Daniel Jones still dealing with an ankle injury, it's possible Manning will be back under center again as the Giants travel to FedEx Field to face the Redskins. Back in Week 4, Manning was on the sideline as Jones led New York to a 24-3 rout of Washington.

That was the Giants' last victory until their win over the Dolphins on Sunday, as they lost nine straight games. But they're looking to finish the season strong, and Manning aims to have a few strong performances before likely concluding his career.

These are both bad teams, and it's a game that could go either way. Bet on the Giants to sweep the season series vs. the Redskins.

Philadelphia (+2.5) over Dallas

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

This could be the game that decides the NFC East title. After both the Eagles and Cowboys won this past week, they're both 7-7 entering Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

The Eagles were 5-7, but they've made a push for the postseason by earning back-to-back wins over a pair of NFC East rivals, the Giants and Redskins. They should beat the Giants again in Week 17, so a victory over the Cowboys this week could seal the division title.

Dallas won the first meeting between these two teams back in Week 7, cruising to a 37-10 home victory.

Neither of these teams have been that impressive, and both have endured struggles this season. But with the Eagles having a bit more momentum and home-field advantage on their side, it's worth taking a chance by betting on them this week.

Green Bay (+4) over Minnesota

Kirk Cousins hasn't had success on Monday nights throughout his career, and this will be one of the biggest primetime games for the Vikings quarterback yet. Minnesota enters the matchup at 10-4, one game behind Green Bay in the race for the NFC North lead.

If the Packers win this game, they'll capture the division title. So, in order for the Vikings to stay in the race, they'll need Cousins to lead them to a win on Monday Night Football. He has an 0-8 career record on MNF between his time with Washington and Minnesota.

The Vikings are likely heading to the playoffs either way. They hold a two-game lead over the Rams for the second NFC wild-card spot. But winning the NFC North is going to be more of a challenge.

The Packers have won three games in a row, and they already beat the Vikings once this season, back in Week 2. With the extra four points, bet on Green Bay to extend Cousins' Monday night woes and win its first NFC North title since 2016.