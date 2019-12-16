NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 2019-20 Conference Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NFL truly is an any-given-Sunday kind of league.

Just when we thought we were getting a grasp on football's hierarchy, the San Francisco 49ers fall to the 5-9 Atlanta Falcons at home. The seemingly heating-up Los Angeles Rams get thumped by the free-falling Dallas Cowboys. Oh, and Eli Manning uncorks a 283-yard, two-score performance to give the New York Giants their first win since September.

This game is unpredictable, which makes it near impossible to assess the NFL's power structure. But we're always up for a challenge, so we're here to update our power rankings, plus lay out the latest conference standings and Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook after a wild Sunday slate.

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. Baltimore Ravens (+250)

2. New Orleans Saints (+500)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (+700)

4. Seattle Seahawks (+500)

5. San Francisco 49ers (+500)

6. New England Patriots (+600)

7. Minnesota Vikings (+1500)

8. Green Bay Packers (+1500)

9. Buffalo Bills (+3000)

10. Houston Texans (+3000)

11. Tennessee Titans (+5000)

12. Dallas Cowboys (+3000)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)

14. Los Angeles Rams (+15000)

15. Indianapolis Colts (+50000)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (N/A)

17. Philadelphia Eagles (+4000)

18. Chicago Bears (N/A)

19. Atlanta Falcons (N/A)

20. Carolina Panthers (N/A)

21. Cleveland Browns (+500000)

22. Oakland Raiders (+500000)

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (N/A)

24. Denver Broncos (N/A)

25. Arizona Cardinals (N/A)

26. Los Angeles Chargers (N/A)

27. New York Jets (N/A)

28. New York Giants (N/A)

29. Washington Redskins (N/A)

30. Miami Dolphins (N/A)

31. Detroit Lions (N/A)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (N/A)

NFL Conference Standings

AFC

z-Baltimore Ravens (12-2)

x-New England Patriots (11-3)

z-Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

x-Buffalo Bills (10-4)

Houston Texans (9-5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6)

Tennessee Titans (8-6)

Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

Cleveland Browns (6-8)

Oakland Raiders (6-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9)

Denver Broncos (5-9)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

New York Jets (5-9)

Miami Dolphins (3-11)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-13)

*z-clinched division; x-clinched playoff berth

NFC

x-Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

x-Green Bay Packers (11-3)

x-San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

z-New Orleans Saints (10-3)

Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

Dallas Cowboys (7-7)

Chicago Bears (7-7)

Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Carolina Panthers (5-9)

Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1)

Detroit Lions (3-10-1)

New York Giants (3-11)

Washington Redskins (3-11)

Super Bowl Wagers for Different Betting Types

The Favorites: Baltimore Ravens (+250)

This one speaks for itself.

If you've paid any attention for the last two-plus months, then you already know the Ravens are the hottest team in football. They haven't lost a game since September. They've not only won a league-best 12 in a row, but six of those victories were decided by more than a touchdown.

Lamar Jackson is running (and passing) away with the MVP award. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 2,889 yards, rushed for another 1,103 yards and contributed 40 total touchdowns.

And while he's the best show in the NFL, he's not a one-man act. Mark Ingram II and Gus Edwards have both delivered at least five yards per carry. Mark Andrews is entering the upper echelon of NFL tight ends. Marquise Brown is a monster play waiting to happen. The defense hasn't allowed more than 21 points in the last nine games.

"The Ravens' odds of going to the Super Bowl can't be better than they are right now," John Eisenberg wrote for Ravens.com. "Occasionally, in all sports, you just watch a team and understand it's their year, their time. A light doesn't literally come on, but you know it when you see it. That's where the Ravens are."

The Sleepers: Kansas City Chiefs (+700)

The Chiefs have the NFL's reigning MVP in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and are tied for its second-longest winning streak. Doesn't something seem off about five other teams having better Super Bowl odds?

Sure, Kansas City has had its wobbly moments. There was a point at which this club dropped four of six games.

But that was over a month ago. More specifically, it was four consecutive victories ago. While the schedule has assisted this spurt, don't forget the streak includes a road victory over the Patriots (who are one of those five teams with better championship odds).

Mahomes remains a premier playmaker, and any of his passes feels like it has the chance to go the distance. While Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill surely lead the opposition's scouting report, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson have 12 touchdown receptions between them.

The Dark Horse: Dallas Cowboys (+3000)

We get it. The Cowboys are confounding.

The same team that just stomped the defending NFC champions has lost games to the Bears and Jets. In the eyes of many, the good vibes created during the club's 3-0 start have all but evaporated over the 4-7 stretch since.

But talent has never been Dallas' issue. It can't be when Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper all occupy the same locker room.

Honestly, performance really hasn't been an issue, either, at least not if you subscribe to the theory that scoring differential is the best measure of a team's play. In that department, the Cowboys rank as the NFL's sixth-best team at plus-90 points for the season. That's a better mark than the Saints, Packers and Seahawks, who all have superior odds to the Cowboys.

Given this team's track record, it's possible Sunday's eruption won't lead to anything beyond more head-scratching frustrations. But if it does, this is your opportunity to buy low on a squad that just displayed its Super Bowl potential.