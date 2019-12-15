NFL Week 16 Odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles, Packers vs. Vikings and More Betting Lines

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Seven of 12 NFL playoff spots were secured during Week 15's Sunday slate, which makes the stakes even higher moving into next week.

Caesars Sportsbook's Alan Berg has released early odds for Week 16:

The 7-7 Dallas Cowboys' 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams and 7-7 Philadelphia Eagles' 37-27 victory over Washington made it so the Cowboys-Eagles matchup next Sunday will decide who claims the NFC East.

The 11-3 Green Bay Packers clinched a postseason berth with their 21-13 win over Chicago paired with Dallas' win earlier Sunday, but the NFC North is still up for grabs. That makes Green Bay's trip to Minnesota Dec. 23 crucial.

