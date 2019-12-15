NFL Week 16 Odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles, Packers vs. Vikings and More Betting Lines

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 16, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after the Dallas Cowboys score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Seven of 12 NFL playoff spots were secured during Week 15's Sunday slate, which makes the stakes even higher moving into next week.

Caesars Sportsbook's Alan Berg has released early odds for Week 16:

The 7-7 Dallas Cowboys' 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams and 7-7 Philadelphia Eagles' 37-27 victory over Washington made it so the Cowboys-Eagles matchup next Sunday will decide who claims the NFC East.

The 11-3 Green Bay Packers clinched a postseason berth with their 21-13 win over Chicago paired with Dallas' win earlier Sunday, but the NFC North is still up for grabs. That makes Green Bay's trip to Minnesota Dec. 23 crucial.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

