NFL Scores Week 15: Results, Playoff Picture and Top Fantasy Performances

NFL Scores Week 15: Results, Playoff Picture and Top Fantasy PerformancesDecember 15, 2019
The NFL playoff race continues in Week 15. The Baltimore Ravens joined the postseason pool with a big win on Thursday night, and the New England Patriots joined them after Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, players like Lamar Jackson, A.J. Brown and Chris Godwin did their part to help fantasy managers in their postseasons.
Here, we'll examine the full results of Week 15, along with the week's top fantasy performers and the latest AFC and NFC Standings.
Week 15 Results and Top Fantasy Stars
Baltimore Ravens 42, New York Jets 21
QB Lamar Jackson: 212 passing yards, five passing TDs, 86 rushing yards
RB Mark Ingram II: 76 rushing yards, one reception, 10 receiving yards, two TDs
New England Patriots 34, Cincinnati Bengals 13
RB Joe Mixon: 136 rushing yards, three receptions, 20 receiving yards
RB James White: 13 rushing yards, three receptions, 49 receiving yards, one TD
Kansas City Chiefs 23, Denver Broncos 3
TE Travis Kelce: 11 receptions, 142 receiving yards
WR Tyreek Hill: five receptions, 67 receiving yards, two TDs
Seattle Seahawks 30, Carolina Panthers 24
RB Chris Carson: 133 rushing yards, one reception, four receiving yards, two TDs
RB Christian McCaffrey: 87 rushing yards, eight receptions, 88 receiving yards, two TDs
Houston Texans 24, Tennessee Titans 21
RB Carlos Hyde: 104 rushing yards, one TD
WR A.J. Brown: eight receptions, 114 receiving yards, one TD
New York Giants 36, Miami Dolphins 20
WR DeVante Parker: four receptions, 72 receiving yards, two TDs
RB Saquon Barkley: 112 rushing yards, four receptions, 31 receiving yards, two TDs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Detroit Lions 17
WR Breshad Perriman: five receptions, 113 receiving yards, three TDs
WR Chris Godwin: five receptions, 121 receiving yards
Philadelphia Eagles 37, Washington Redskins 27
RB Miles Sanders: 122 rushing yards, six receptions, 50 receiving yards, two TDs
WR Terry McLaurin: five receptions, 130 receiving yards, one TD
Green Bay Packers 21, Chicago Bears 13
RB Aaron Jones: 51 rushing yards, two TDs
WR Davante Adams: seven receptions, 103 receiving yards, one TD
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
No surprise here. Another outing equaled another elite fantasy performance by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Though he faced the New York Jets' second-ranked run defense, he still managed to rush for 86 yards and more than 10 yards per carry. This was enough to push Jackson past Michael Vick for the single-season NFL rushing record by a quarterback.
What might be lost on fans outside the fantasy realm is that Jackson also passed for 212 yards and five touchdowns. It marked the third time this season that Jackson has thrown five touchdowns. He's thrown for at least three touchdowns seven times.
It's relatively safe to say that Jackson is a must-start in fantasy in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns. The only real question is whether Baltimore will lock up the No. 1 seed and rest Jackson in Week 17.
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans failed to capitalize on a prime AFC South opportunity. By beating the Houston Texans, they could have taken possession of first place in the division. The Texans got the win, however, which puts Tennessee's playoff hopes in jeopardy.
For fantasy managers, rookie wideout A.J. Brown likely kept their title hopes alive. For the second week in a row, he topped the 100-yard mark. He finished this game with eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. He is quickly becoming a key figure in Tennessee's passing attack.
"I think (Brown) is a guy that's playing with a lot of confidence right now," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said, per The Athletic's John Glennon. "He's a guy that just goes out and makes plays."
Brown doesn't have the easiest matchup next week against the New Orleans Saints, but he'll be worth starting in most fantasy formats.
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles managed to outlast the Washington Redskins, which keeps their hopes of winning the NFC East alive. They couldn't have done so without a stellar day from rookie running back Miles Sanders.
Sanders finished with 172 combined rushing and receiving yards to go with six receptions and two touchdowns.
The Eagles needed Sanders in a big way because they've been dealing with numerous injuries at the receiver position. In fact, Greg Ward was the only wideout to catch a pass Sunday. He and running back Boston Scott led the team with seven receptions each.
Philadelphia has also been without running back Jordan Howard, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Howard could return next week against the Dallas Cowboys.
AFC, NFC Week 15 Standings
AFC
1. Baltimore Ravens 12-2
2. New England Patriots 11-3
3. Kansas City Chiefs 10-4
4. Houston Texans 9-5
5. Buffalo Bills 9-4
6. Pittsburgh Steelers 8-5
7. Tennessee Titans 8-6
8. Cleveland Browns 6-7
9. Oakland Raiders 6-7
10. Indianapolis Colts 6-7
11. Los Angeles Chargers 5-8
12. Denver Broncos 5-9
13. New York Jets 5-9
14. Jacksonville Jaguars 4-9
15. Miami Dolphins 3-11
16. Cincinnati Bengals 1-13
NFC
1. San Francisco 49ers 11-2
2. Green Bay Packers 11-3
3. New Orleans Saints 10-3
4. Dallas Cowboys 6-7
5. Seattle Seahawks 11-3
6. Minnesota Vikings 9-4
7. Los Angeles Rams 8-5
8. Chicago Bears 7-7
9. Philadelphia Eagles 7-7
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-7
11. Carolina Panthers 5-9
12. Atlanta Falcons 4-9
13. Detroit Lions 3-10-1
14. Arizona Cardinals 3-9-1
15. New York Giants 3-11
16. Washington Redskins 3-11
NFL Fixes Coin Toss Mistake
Dallas gets ball to start 2nd half after refs correct their mistake at halftime of Rams-Cowboys