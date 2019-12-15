Lions' Wes Hills Outlook for Fantasy Playoffs After Scoring 2 TDs vs. Bucs

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

After rushing for the first two touchdowns of his NFL career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills figures to be a hot commodity on the fantasy football waiver wire next week.

Hills had never registered a touch in an NFL regular-season game prior to Sunday, but with Bo Scarbrough out due to a rib injury, Detroit employed Hills as its short-yardage back against Tampa.

It is notable that Hills got plenty of usage even with Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic active (McKissic left the game with a stinger), but it is difficult to trust him as a fantasy starter in Week 16, which is the championship game in most leagues.

Hills scored two touchdowns, but he also had just 21 rushing yards on 10 carries and two receptions for one yard. Given those numbers, Hills is clearly a touchdown-dependent option for a Lions team that entered Sunday ranked just 19th in the NFL in rushing with 102.8 yards per game.

Also, it is possible Scarbrough could return next week against the Denver Broncos, which would potentially result in Hills being inactive.

The Broncos can be run on despite having a solid defense, as they rank 21st in the NFL against the run, but Hills seems unlikely to produce much unless he is scoring touchdowns.

Considering next week's clash with the Broncos is a road game that could see the Lions playing from behind at points, Hills is a low-ceiling option who is too risky to put in your lineup and thus not worth a waiver claim in your league.