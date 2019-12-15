Bucs' Chris Godwin Out vs. Lions After Being Carted Off with Hamstring Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 15: Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signals a first down after a first half catch against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field after suffering a hamstring injury.

As Jenna Laine of ESPN reported, Godwin was carted off the field after suffering his injury.

The third-year player had five catches for 121 receiving yards before leaving the game.

The injury leaves the Buccaneers extremely short-handed at receiver after Mike Evans left Week 14 with his own hamstring issue. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Evans is out for the year, although he hasn't yet been placed on injured reserve.

The duo had been arguably the best in football in 2019, ranking second and third in receiving yards entering the week behind only New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas. 

Godwin was in the midst of a breakout year with 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns through Week 15, all career highs.

With him on the sidelines, the Buccaneers are left with Breshad Perriman as the No. 1 option, although he had two first-half touchdowns Sunday. Scotty Miller also had his first career touchdown against the Lions.

It showed quarterback Jameis Winston can continue to produce regardless of who is catching passes down the field despite his well-known issues with turnovers.

