Breshad Perriman, Fantasy Waiver-Wire Options to Replace Injured Chris Godwin

Last week, the Buccaneers lost Mike Evans for the remainder of the season to a hamstring injury. This week, Chris Godwin may have suffered the same fate.

Godwin was carted off in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury. It's likely we'll have a better idea of the severity Monday, but the overwhelming odds would be on Godwin missing the final two weeks of the regular season.

The former Penn State star had five receptions for 121 yards before exiting. It was his sixth 100-yard performance of the season.

With Godwin being one of the best mid-round selections in any fantasy draft, it's likely some championship owners will go into next week desperate to replace him. Here's a look at a few potential options.

Breshad Perriman

The most obvious option is on Godwin's own team. Perriman was a popular waiver pickup in deep leagues this week after Evans' injury and becomes a must-own in all formats with Godwin out. This is his third straight game with double-digit points in PPR formats, and the Bucs finish the regular season with solid matchups against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

Perriman is anything but reliable as a player. Since being taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft, Perriman has never topped 500 yards or made more than 33 receptions. There's a non-zero chance that Perriman disappoints as the Bucs' top option.

This is a volume play. The Bucs have one of the worst running back situations in football, and Jameis Winston has spent all of 2019 flinging the ball around the field—both to his own teammates and the opposition.

O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate will probably be part of more two-tight end sets going forward, but Perriman is the top outside option in a passing attack that loves going downfield. He's a boom-or-bust WR2 next week.

Darius Slayton

Slayton has been scooped up in most leagues—he has a 65 percent ownership on Yahoo—but he's a priority pickup in the remaining 35 percent of leagues. The rookie has scored five touchdowns over his last five games and has a pair of 100-yard outings in that span.

Interestingly enough, Slayton may be more boom-or-bust than Perriman. Sterling Shepard appears to have regained favorite target status with Eli Manning back under center in New York, so Slayton projects more as a high-upside flex play.

A.J. Green

This is a complete shot in the dark. Green hasn't played all season, and he has no real reason to with the Bengals vying for the No. 1 overall pic. But he's been practicing for weeks, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Green wants to play in the final two weeks of the season.

With free agency upcoming, Green may want to show he can ball out before hitting the open market. It's a risk, but there is such a dearth of wide receiver options available in fantasy waivers that Green is worthy of a pickup for his upside.