Vince Young's Awards, Trophies Auctioned After Failing to Pay Storage Bill

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young lost control of some notable memorabilia after failing to pay the fees on his storage space, according to TMZ Sports.

Young kept his Maxwell Award and MVP trophy from the 2006 Rose Bowl, both of which he earned during his final season at Texas, in a unit in Houston, Texas. Once he failed to pay his fees, the locker went up for auction in November, and the winner paid "a few thousand dollars" for it.

The woman has since placed the MVP award on eBay, with a listed price of $50,000.

She reportedly would be willing to sell the trophies back to Young, but she hasn't been able to get in touch with him.

Young spent six years in the NFL but accumulated millions in debt and filed for bankruptcy in 2014.