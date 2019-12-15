Aaron Rodgers, Packers Hold On, Beat Mitchell Trubisky, Bears in NFC North Clash

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers kept their lead in the NFC North after a 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears.

Chicago gave itself a chance to tie after fighting back from a 21-3 fourth-quarter deficit, but the team couldn't come through with the game-tying touchdown on three tries.

Aaron Rodgers had only one touchdown but did enough to lead the Packers to their third straight win as they inch closer to the postseason. The 11-3 squad will clinch a playoff berth if the Los Angeles Rams either lose to or tie the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay is 4-0 against the rest of the NFC North this season while finishing the year 7-1 at home.

Chicago had fought its way back in the standings with three straight wins but fell to 7-7 after Green Bay held Mitchell Trubisky to a 65.6 passer rating in Sunday's loss at Lambeau Field.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: 16-of-33, 203 passing yards, 1 TD

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: 13 carries, 51 rushing yards, 2 TD

Davante Adams, WR, GB: 7 catches, 103 receiving yards, 1 TD

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI: 29-of-53, 348 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

David Montgomery, RB, CHI: 14 carries, 39 rushing yards

Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI: 7 catches, 125 receiving yards

Anthony Miller, WR, CHI: 9 catches, 118 receiving yards, 1 TD

Offensive Playmakers Come Through for Packers

If the Packers are going to compete with the top teams in the NFC, they need their best players to play to their ability.

They accomplished this goal against the Bears with Davante Adams and Aaron Jones combining for three touchdowns Sunday.

Most importantly, Aaron Rodgers came through in the clutch despite not having his best outing.

Though the quarterback was an inefficient 16-of-33 throwing the ball, he continually found Adams down the field and excelled in critical situations.

He also helped move the chains with his legs:

It wasn't a perfect performance from the Packers offense, but it was more than enough with the defense playing at a high level for the third straight game.

Several key stops, including an interception from Dean Lowry, were enough to hold the Bears in check.

This type of balanced effort can beat most teams, even if Rodgers isn't at his best.

Consistency Eludes Trubisky in Biggest Game of the Year

Despite his struggles, Mitchell Trubisky has showed flashes of his talent throughout the past two seasons, and his upside was on display Sunday against the Packers.

The quarterback was especially impressive at throwing while on the move:

He perfectly placed his lone touchdown pass on a slant route.

Even without great numbers to back it up, this was some of his best play of the year:

The problem was he couldn't produce these types of plays on a consistent basis, and it led to stalled drives and very few points.

Chicago finished the game 9-of-20 on third down but 0-of-3 on fourth down, staying behind on the scoreboard. With his three chances to lead a game-tying drive, Trubisky threw an interception, turned it over on downs and then ran out of time.

The lack of a running game didn't help (2.9 yards per carry from running backs), but if Trubisky can't provide more steady play as his third year in the NFL comes to an end, the Bears could have some tough decisions to make at quarterback.

What's Next?

Both teams are scheduled to be on prime time in Week 16. The Bears will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Soldier Field, while the Packers have another key divisional battle on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.