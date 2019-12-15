Report: George Kittle, Zach Ertz, Among TEs Expected to Sign Lucrative Contracts

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2019

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates his touchdown in the second half an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

San Francisco's George Kittle, Philadelphia's Zach Ertz and Atlanta's Austin Hooper are expected to sign significant contract extensions this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Per that report, "Multiple sources around the league believe that Kittle, Hooper and Ertz will redefine the value of NFL tight ends this season, and the position is about see a major bump in the salaries paid to them."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: TEs Will Make Bank Soon 💸

    George Kittle, Austin Hooper and Zach Ertz re-defined the value of TE this season, will see major pay bumps

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: TEs Will Make Bank Soon 💸

    Adam Schefter
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Browns Wants Kitchens as HC 'For a Long Time'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Browns Wants Kitchens as HC 'For a Long Time'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cardinals Release 7-Time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cardinals Release 7-Time Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Contender's Biggest Flaw Heading into the Playoffs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every NFL Contender's Biggest Flaw Heading into the Playoffs

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report