Report: George Kittle, Zach Ertz, Among TEs Expected to Sign Lucrative Contracts

Brett Duke/Associated Press

San Francisco's George Kittle, Philadelphia's Zach Ertz and Atlanta's Austin Hooper are expected to sign significant contract extensions this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per that report, "Multiple sources around the league believe that Kittle, Hooper and Ertz will redefine the value of NFL tight ends this season, and the position is about see a major bump in the salaries paid to them."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.