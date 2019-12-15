NFL Predictions Week 15: Picks and Odds Advice for Latest Schedule

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL has been particularly unpredictable over the past few weeks, even at the top. Marquee matchups and shocking losses have caused plenty of shuffling in the playoff race, and that trend could continue in Week 15.

The Baltimore Ravens became just the third team to secure a playoff berth with their win Thursday. They will join the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints in the postseason, and a few more spots could be locked up Sunday.

Here we'll dig into some of the most important games of Week 15 and how they might unfold. You'll also find score predictions for every contest, along with the latest over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Week 15 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Chicago Bears (+4.5, 40.5) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 20-18

Houston Texans (+3, 51.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 30-26

New England Patriots (-10.5, 41.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: New England 23-16

Denver Broncos (+9.5, 45) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 31-23

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 49.5) at Carolina Panthers: Seattle 27-20

Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 39) at Washington Redskins: Washington 23-19

Miami Dolphins (+3, 45) at New York Giants: New York 27-25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5, 46) at Detroit Lions: Tampa Bay 28-22

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 49.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Cleveland 26-24

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 46.5) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 26-21

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 45) at Los Angeles Chargers: Minnesota 24-22

Atlanta Falcons (+10.5, 48) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 31-20

Los Angeles Rams (-1, 46.5) at Dallas Cowboys: Los Angeles 30-26

Buffalo Bills (even, 37) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Buffalo 25-18

Indianapolis Colts (+9, 47) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 30-18

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers can clinch a berth with a win and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Perhaps more importantly, they can stay on top of the NFC North and in control of a first-round bye by defeating the rival Chicago Bears.

This is a huge game for Green Bay, and it's big for the Bears as well. Chicago is hanging on to its playoff hopes and desperately needs a win here. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Bears get it, either. They have won four of their past five games and have finally started to see some consistency on offense.

"I just feel like we're kind of in a rhythm now," quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said, per the team's official website. "We're a different team now."

Trubisky has passed for six touchdowns and two interceptions over his past two games. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, meanwhile, has struggled with consistency lately. They produced 51 points between Weeks 13 and 14 but a mere eight in Week 12.

Even with a narrow line, the Bears are an enticing pick here.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Neither the Houston Texans nor the Tennessee Titans can clinch a playoff berth Sunday. However, this is still one of Week 15's most important games, as the winner will get a strong grip on the AFC South.

This is truly a game that could go either way, and a lot will hinge on how Houston's much-maligned pass defense performs. When the Texans secondary is serviceable, Houston is hard to beat because of its offensive potency. When it breaks down, however—as it did against rookie quarterback Drew Lock last time out—the Texans can get into trouble.

A safer pick in this matchup might be taking the over. Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense are rolling and can take advantage of Houston's 27th-ranked pass defense. Tennessee has averaged 37.5 points over its past four games and could approach that number against Houston.

Don't expect the Titans to shut down Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans offense, though. Houston has averaged 24.4 points this season.

While this may not turn into a full-on shootout, there should be more than enough scoring to hit the 52-point mark.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are tied for the top spot in the NFC East despite owning just a 6-7 record. What might be even more surprising is the fact that they can lose to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and still have a shot at winning the division title.

Since the Cowboys have defeated the Philadelphia Eagles once already, they only need to beat them in Week 16 and win the following week against the Washington Redskins. Both teams could finish 8-8, with Dallas owning the tiebreaker.

This is still an important game for the Cowboys because it would give them a cushion. It's an even bigger game for the Rams, though, because they have no room for error as they continue to chase a wild-card spot.

Dallas is only a slight dog, likely because of home-field advantage, but L.A. is by far the better team. Jared Goff and the Rams offense have started to find a rhythm, and Los Angeles has won three of its past four games.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have lost three straight and are struggling to hang on to any semblance of momentum. Expect the Rams to pick up a little impetus with a big conference win.