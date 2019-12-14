Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

At this point in the NFL season, some fantasy decisions are obvious.

For example, it's not a good idea to play most offensive players when they go up against the San Francisco 49ers or New England Patriots defenses. But there are also matchups that fantasy owners should capitalize on.

Here's a look at which players to start and sit this week, followed by the best three plays of the week.

Start 'Em

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

QB: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

RB: Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

RB: Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

WR: A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

WR: Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

WR: Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

TE: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals

Sit 'Em

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

RB: Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints

RB: Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

WR: James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

WR: Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Top Plays of the Week

Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson

The Seahawks are going to have a big day on the ground against the Jaguars, who have the joint-second-worst rushing defense in the NFL at 141.1 yards allowed per game. And Carson is going to be the primary beneficiary of this great matchup.

Rashaad Penny is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, so Carson is going to get a lot of carries while also being involved in Seattle's passing game.

Carson has rushed for at least 76 yards in five of his last six games, and he's scored a touchdown every other week during that stretch. After not scoring last week, expect Carson to get back into the end zone in what should be a big game for him.

San Francisco 49ers WR Emmanuel Sanders

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Last week, the 49ers showed their offensive potential with 48 points in a win over the Saints. Sanders has been a big part of the unit since he was traded from Denver to San Francisco prior to Week 8.

Sanders scored a touchdown in each of his first two games with the 49ers, but then he was kept out of the end zone in four straight games. He bounced back with his best showing of the season last week, hauling in seven passes for 157 yards and a touchdown while also throwing a touchdown pass.

Expect more of the same from Sanders this week against the Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in passing defense (258.4 yards allowed per game). The 49ers should have another big game, and Sanders will again be one of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's top targets.

Tennessee Titans offensive players

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

At 2-4 entering Week 7, things weren't going great for the Titans. However, they've won six of their last seven games to improve to 8-5 and enter the thick of the AFC playoff hunt.

A big reason for their success has been their offense. Tennessee has scored at least 31 points in each of its last four games (all wins), and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has led the way with his impressive play.

Tannehill and wide receiver A.J. Brown will both be strong fantasy plays this week. Tannehill has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of the Titans' last six wins, while Brown has 333 receiving yards and three touchdowns over their last three games.

Tennessee should put up big numbers against Houston, which has allowed 265.8 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL).