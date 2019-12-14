NFL Predictions Week 15: Full Projections, Odds & Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off NFL Week 15 with a dominant performance over the New York Jets on Thursday night. The win earned Baltimore the AFC North crown, making the Ravens the third team to secure a division title with three weeks to go.

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs have won the NFC South and AFC West, respectively.

The playoff race is still relatively wide open at the top, though, with all four first-round byes up for grabs. The race continues with 14 more games on Sunday and Monday night's finale between the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

Here, you'll find the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars, score predictions for every game and a look at the week's best fantasy matchups.

NFL Week 15 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Chicago Bears (+4.5, 41) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 24-22

Houston Texans (+3, 51.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 27-24

New England Patriots (-10.5, 41.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: New England 23-16

Denver Broncos (+10, 45.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 31-23

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, 48.5) at Carolina Panthers: Seattle 27-20

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 39) at Washington Redskins: Washington 23-19

Miami Dolphins (+3, 46.5) at New York Giants: New York 27-25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5, 46) at Detroit Lions: Tampa Bay 28-22

Cleveland Browns (-3, 49.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Cleveland 26-24

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 46.5) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 26-21

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 45) at Los Angeles Chargers: Minnesota 24-22

Atlanta Falcons (+11, 48) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 31-20

Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 48.5) at Dallas Cowboys: Los Angeles 30-26

Buffalo Bills (+1.5, 37) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Buffalo 25-18

Indianapolis Colts (+9, 46) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 30-18

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Week 15 Top 25 Flex, PPR

1. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

4. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

6. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

10. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

13. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

14. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

15. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

16. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

17. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

18. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

19. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

21. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

22. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

23. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

24. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

25. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

If you were wise enough to draft New Orleans Saint wideout Michael Thomas or plan to start him in daily fantasy, this is a tremendous week for you. Thomas has been virtually matchup-proof all season—he's averaging roughly nine receptions and 109 yards per game—and happens to have a favorable matchup in Week 15.

The Indianapolis Colts rank 22nd against the pass, having allowed 245.4 passing yards per game. They allow an average of 7.6 yards per pass attempt, tied for 10th-highest in the NFL. Nearly as important is the fact that the Colts have allowed fewer than 99.7 rushing yards per game.

The Saints are likely to attack Indianapolis' secondary often, and that secondary isn't particularly healthy. Starting cornerback Kenny Moore—who missed last week's game with an ankle injury—hasn't practiced this week, while fellow starter Pierre Desir has been limited.

A week ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns against the Colts. Drew Brees could have similar production this week, with a large chunk of his targets going to Thomas.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

While Thomas has been the primary focal point of the Saints passing attack, Chris Carson will be the focal point of the Seattle Seahawks rushing attack moving forward. The unquestioned starter, Carson had started to cede touches to second-year back Rashaad Penny in recent weeks. However, Penny, who had 29 carries and four receptions between Weeks 12 and 13, is now on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

"He has had a big impact the past few weeks, and we've really liked his contribution, so you miss him," head coach Pete Carroll said, per John Boyle of the team's official website.

With Penny out, Carson is likely to be the workhorse in Seattle's running game, with C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer getting sprinkled in as well.

The week, Carson and the Seahawks will take on the sinking Carolina Panthers, who have one of the worst run defenses in the league. Carolina has allowed an average of 139.2 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. No team has surrendered more yards per run play this season.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

As is the case with Carson, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin should benefit from an injury absence—in fantasy, at least. Standout receiver Mike Evans is done for the season with a hamstring injury, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Evan's absence should mean even more work for Godwin, who already leads the team with 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.

This week, the Buccaneers will visit the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the third-most passing yards in the league this season. They have allowed an average of 276.5 passing yards per game and 7.8 yards per attempt.

While Godwin will likely draw coverage from No. 1 Lions corner Darius Slay, he should still be plenty productive this week. Minnesota Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs saw a lot of Slay in Week 14 and still finished with six receptions and 92 yards.

Evans' injury also moves No. 3 receiver Breshad Perriman into sleeper territory this week.