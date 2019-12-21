Reality Check or Surprise Success for Every NFL Team's Biggest Mystery This Year

0 of 32

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

During the course of a season, we don't see all of the good and bad parts of a football team featured on the big screen.

A defensive tackle may have developed into a consistent playmaker after a few nondescript years. Or a position group will strength in one area but demonstrate a fatal flaw in another aspect of the game.

After 15 weeks, let's put a magnifying glass on each club. Where are the overachievers and disappointments? Which position groups haven't pulled their weight this season? Did a player or unit develop a lot more quickly than expected?

We'll take a closer look at all 32 teams and unveil a pleasant personnel surprise or unflattering truth for each club in 2019.