NFL Week 15 Live-Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Just three gameweeks remain in the 2019 NFL regular season, and the battle for playoff spots is beginning to intensity.

In the AFC South, the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans will face off at Nissan Stadium, with both sides locked on 8-5 records at the top of the division. In the final three matches, these rivals will go head-to-head twice.

Another key fixture will come between the Dallas Cowboys (6-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-5), who are both fighting for their postseason futures. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears (7-6) will be out to keep their winning streak going at the Green Bay Packers (10-3).

Week 15 Maps

NFL Week 15 Fixtures and TV Information

Sunday, December 15 (ET)

1 p.m.—New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, CBS and CBS Sports app

1 p.m.—Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, Fox and Fox Sports Go

1 p.m.—Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, Fox and Fox Sports Go

1 p.m.—Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, CBS and CBS Sports app

1 p.m.—Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS and CBS Sports app

1 p.m.—Miami Dolphins at New York Giants, CBS and CBS Sports app

1 p.m.—Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, Fox and Fox Sports Go

1 p.m.—Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, Fox and Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m.—Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders, CBS and CBS Sports app

4:05 p.m.—Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals, CBS and CBS Sports app

4:05 p.m.—Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS and CBS Sports app

4:25 p.m.—Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, Fox and Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m.—Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, Fox and Fox Sports Go

8:20 p.m.—Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, December 16

8:15 p.m.—Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, ESPN and ESPN online

Houston at Tennessee

The AFC South has the potential to be the most dramatic of all the divisions heading into the final set of games. Not only could three of its teams make it to the post-season, but the Texans and the Titans also have two matches against each other to negotiate.

The Texans will be hugely disappointed not to be going into this encounter with some breathing room. Deshaun Watson led his team to brilliant wins over the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Week 12 and 13, respectively, although in Week 14 they were shocked by the Denver Broncos at home.

Per Mark Berman of Fox 26, coach Bill O'Brien was critical of his own preparations before the defeat to Denver:

After Drew Lock and the Broncos offense put up 38 points on the Texans defense, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans will fancy their chances of enjoying similar success.

While Houston has shown major inconsistencies at this crucial point in the campaign, Tennessee has found form, with four wins in succession. Last time out, the Titans were 42-21 winners on the road against the Oakland Raiders, with the standout score coming courtesy of A.J. Brown's 96-yard touchdown:

Fox Sports' Clay Travis has been impressed with the rookie receiver for a while:

With a lot of options on offense and sky-high confidence, the Titans look like the best team in the AFC South. Victory here would put them top of the pile, and you sense they will have a little too much for their opponents in front of their own supporters.

Chicago at Green Bay

The Bears have resurrected their season with four straight wins but still face a huge task to make the postseason. Sunday's trip to the Packers is followed by clashes with the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

Nevertheless, there will be belief among the travelling party, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky overcoming some early-season issues to find his spark. The Bears Talk Twitter account broke down what was an excellent performance from him in the Week 14 win over the Cowboys:

Adam Hoge of WGNTV praised the 25-year-old for the consistency he has shown of late:

Even with morale high and its quarterback in excellent shape, earning a win at Green Bay will be a big ask for Chicago. Aaron Rodgers has guided the Packers to a 10-3 record, and they appear intent on clinching their first NFC North title in three years.



There are vulnerabilities in the Green Bay defense, as the San Francisco 49ers expertly showed in Week 12.

If Chicago's defense can do a similar job on Rodgers and get its key offensive players into the game—most notably Trubisky, Allen Robinson and J.P. Holtz—the Bears are capable of making this a tight encounter.