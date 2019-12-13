Steven Gerrard Signs Contract Extension at Rangers Until 2024

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has signed a two-year contract extension at Rangers that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The Scottish club announced the news on Friday:

Gerrard took charge of Rangers in June 2018.

