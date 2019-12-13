Steven Gerrard Signs Contract Extension at Rangers Until 2024

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2019

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 12: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has signed a two-year contract extension at Rangers that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The Scottish club announced the news on Friday:

Gerrard took charge of Rangers in June 2018.

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.    

Related

    Pogba Back in Man Utd Training Next Week

    Solskjaer also confirms Lingard could return for Everton clash this weekend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Back in Man Utd Training Next Week

    Manutd
    via Manutd

    We don't think anyone noticed this Rangers UEL stunner - did you?

    Glasgow Rangers logo
    Glasgow Rangers

    We don't think anyone noticed this Rangers UEL stunner - did you?

    Ibroxnoise.co.uk
    via Ibroxnoise

    Neymar Suing Barcelona Over Unpaid Wages 💰

    Brazilian claiming over $3.5M is still owed

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Suing Barcelona Over Unpaid Wages 💰

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Atleti Plan to Sign Dani Olmo in January

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atleti Plan to Sign Dani Olmo in January

    AS.com
    via AS.com