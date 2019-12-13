NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Updated Standings After Thursday Night Football

Gail Burton/Associated Press

What can't Lamar Jackson do?

On Thursday night, he led the Baltimore Ravens to a 42-21 win over the New York Jets, helping them to clinch the AFC North title for the second straight season.

Jackson threw five touchdown passes and broke Michael Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record. He ran for 86 yards, boosting his season rushing total to 1,103.

The 22-year-old is one of the NFL's most exciting players, and the Ravens are arguably the league's best team this season. They have won a franchise-record 10 consecutive games as they march toward the playoffs.

With the Ravens' win reflected in the NFL power rankings, here's a look at how all 32 teams stand entering Sunday's action.

Current NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

4. New England Patriots (10-3)

5. New Orleans Saints (10-3)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

7. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

8. Minnesota Vikings (9-4)

9. Houston Texans (8-5)

10. Tennessee Titans (8-5)

11. Los Angeles Rams (8-5)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)

13. Buffalo Bills (9-4)

14. Chicago Bears (7-6)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

17. Dallas Cowboys (6-7)

18. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

19. Cleveland Browns (6-7)

20. Oakland Raiders (6-7)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

22. Denver Broncos (5-8)

23. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

25. New York Jets (5-9)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

27. Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1)

28. Detroit Lions (3-9-1)

29. Miami Dolphins (3-10)

30. Washington Redskins (3-10)

31. New York Giants (2-11)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-12)

The Ravens could clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC as early as Sunday, if the Patriots lose to the Bengals and the Chiefs lose to or tie the Broncos. Baltimore would clinch a first-round bye if only one of those scenarios happens.

Even if it doesn't happen Sunday, the Ravens are well on their way to earning the top seed in the AFC playoffs. They conclude the regular season with a pair of games against division opponents, as they travel to face the Browns in Week 16 and host the Steelers in Week 17.

Baltimore's 10-game winning streak started at a time when it was having some early-season struggles. After winning their first two games of the season, the Ravens lost to the Chiefs and Browns in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively.

However, they've been on a roll ever since, beating teams such as the 49ers (11-2), Patriots (10-3), Seahawks (10-3), Bills (9-4), Rams (8-5), Texans (8-5) and Steelers (8-5) during their winning streak.

"It says a lot about the character of this team, our coach, guys believing in each other," running back Mark Ingram said, according to Clifton Brown of the team's official site. "We decided that we wanted to be great."

The Ravens may be unstoppable now, but there are some teams that will be hungry to take them down in the playoffs or in Super Bowl LIV.

Although the 49ers lost to the Ravens in Week 13, they're currently the best team in the NFC. After that loss at Baltimore, San Francisco bounced back with its biggest victory of the season last week, winning at New Orleans 48-46.

The 49ers should win this week at home against the Falcons, then they close the season with NFC West matchups against the Rams (at home) and Seahawks (on the road).

In the AFC, the Patriots and Chiefs remain the Ravens' biggest threats.

New England has lost two straight games, falling to Houston and Kansas City. But the Patriots have a talented defense leading the way. And with their final three regular-season games being against the Bengals, Bills and Dolphins, they should build some momentum going into the playoffs.

The Chiefs had a period of struggle earlier in the year, losing four of six games before bouncing back with their current three-game winning streak against the Chargers, Raiders and Patriots. Perhaps most impressive about Kansas City's season is that it owns victories over Baltimore and New England, the two top teams in the AFC.

For now, the Ravens remain at the top of the NFL. But everything could change in the next month and heading into the Super Bowl on February 2.