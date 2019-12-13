Tom Brady Jokes About Racing Lamar Jackson in 40-Yard-Dash; Ravens QB Accepts

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs for yardage in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson now has more rushing yards this season than Tom Brady has in his career, but the New England Patriots quarterback still wants to race the Baltimore Ravens star...with an interesting stipulation.

Jackson was asked about the tweet after Thursday's win against the New York Jets, and he was ready to compete:

The second-year quarterback threw five touchdown passes in the Week 15 win while adding 86 rushing yards, giving him 1,103 for the year and the most ever for a quarterback in a single season. 

Brady has 1,035 rushing yards in 20 years in the NFL, although he did have a key 17-yard run Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He reportedly reached 16 miles per hour during the run, per Seth Walder of ESPN.

Still, a betting man should take Jackson in any race against Brady, whether he's using rollerblades or crawling on his hands and knees.

