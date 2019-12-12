Giants' Janoris Jenkins Defends Calling Fan 'Retard,' Calls It 'Part of Culture'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins defended his use of an inappropriate term Thursday by saying it was part of his upbringing.

The veteran didn't practice Wednesday and instead spent his time arguing with fans on Twitter.

Jenkins later apologized but provided reasoning for his use of the R-word.

"Where I'm from, we use all kind of words for slang. If it offends anybody, I'm sorry," he said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "It's a culture that I grew up in where I'm from, you know what I'm saying. We use all kinds of words for all kinds of slang. If you don't know, it's a 'hood thing. Whatever. I'm not calling nobody no name or pick at nobody. It's just something we use in the hood back at home."

Of course, the tweet remained up as of Thursday night, and Jenkins continued to defend its use.

"I regret it. But at the end of the day, it's my slang," he added. "So if you take it how you're going to take it, it's on you."



Frustration has likely boiled over for many players on the Giants roster as the squad has stumbled to a 2-11 campaign. Jenkins has had his own problems in the secondary as part of a unit that ranks 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per attempt.

The former Pro Bowler is in his fourth of a five-year deal that has not gone as well as either side expected.

He has four interceptions and 54 tackles in 13 starts this season.