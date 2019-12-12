NBA Starting G League Team in Mexico for 2020-21 Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 13, 2019

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA will expand its G League with a new team in Mexico beginning in 2020-21.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic first reported the news, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced it in a press conference before the 2019 Mexico City Games, which tip off Thursday when the Dallas Mavericks play the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET.

Per Silver (h/t Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press), Capitanes, a Mexico City-based team that plays in Mexico's top professional league, Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional, will join the G League.

Silver said the NBA is making an initial five-year commitment.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

