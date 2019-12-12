Hampton Virginia Alleges Michael Vick Owes over $70k in Property Taxes

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The city of Hampton, Virginia says former NFL quarterback Michael Vick owes more than $70,000 in taxes on luxury vehicles.

Dave Ress of the Daily Press reported the city has filed warrants looking to collect $51,900 in unpaid debt and plans to file an additional charge soon for the remainder of the total. Vick lived in Hampton after serving 18 months in prison for running a dogfighting ring.

He no longer lives in Hampton and paid taxes on the mansion he sold in the city in 2016.

Hampton Treasurer Molly Ward told the Daily Press that efforts to contact Vick and the people in charge of his finances have been ignored.

Vick, 39, filed for bankruptcy in 2008 amid major financial trouble as a result of his arrest and prison sentence. He returned to the NFL in 2009 with the Philadelphia Eagles, before finishing his career with stints with the New York Jets (2014) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015).

The NFL recently named Vick an honorary Pro Bowl captain, a decision that drew the ire of some fans because of his criminal history.