2020 Super Bowl Odds: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Favorites Ahead of 49ers, Saints

John Munson/Associated Press

The top two teams in the NFL are also the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIV heading into Week 15.

In the latest odds released by Caesars Sportsbook, the Baltimore Ravens are currently +250 (bet $100 to win $250) to celebrate at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2. The San Francisco 49ers (+400), New Orleans Saints (+500), New England Patriots (+600) and Kansas City Chiefs (+700) round out the top five.

The Ravens and 49ers would be the top seed in their respective conference if the season ended today. Those two teams also played each other in Week 13 with Baltimore getting a 20-17 victory on Justin Tucker's field goal as time expired.

Based on their overall resume to this point, it's hard to argue the Ravens aren't the best team in the NFL. They already have wins over seven potential playoff teams, including the 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team currently in the postseason that has defeated the Ravens (33-28 in Week 3). They are also one game behind the Patriots for a first-round bye thanks to their head-to-head win in Week 14.

Despite losing three of their past five games and struggling to score points, the Patriots continue to get some benefit of the doubt from the oddsmakers. Their track record of success in the postseason is hard to argue when thinking about teams that can get hot in January.

The 49ers regained control of the NFC thanks to their heart-stopping 48-46 win over the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Sunday. San Francisco owns head-to-head tiebreakers over the Saints and Green Bay Packers in the race for home-field advantage.

Even though they are currently outside the top five, the Seattle Seahawks still loom large in the NFC playoff picture. They are one game behind the 49ers in the NFC West, but Pete Carroll's team already has one head-to-head victory over its division rival and another matchup coming in Week 17 at CenturyLink Field.