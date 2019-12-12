Start 'Em or Sit 'Em for Fantasy Football Week 15

10 of 10

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Now in this most important of week (OK, second-most), it's time to bang out some more start/sit recommendations with all due haste in this week's edition of Rapid Fire.

zdillon needs some flex help. "Austin Ekeler, Raheem Mostert or Miles Sanders?"

Mostert had a big game against the Saints last week, topping 100 total yards with two scores. Of course, so did Ekeler. It's between that duo. Neither has the best fantasy matchup in Week 15 to break the tie, either. I'll give the narrowest of edges to Mostert in the hopes that the 49ers build a big lead with the ground game.

Let's help the ever-patient stillwaiting pick a running back and a flex. "[Mark] Ingram, [Devin] Singletary, [Miles] Sanders, [Emmanuel] Sanders, (Anthony) Miller."

Ingram gets the nod over Singletary and Sanders at the flex spot by virtue of a better matchup and game script that should mean a good workload. Emmanuel Sanders is tempting in the flex spot, but I tend to defer to running backs when possible. So it's the other Sanders, who draws a Redskins team that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs in PPR leagues.

ajleephoto is looking for help in picking out a team defense for Week 15. "Tampa, Cleveland or Washington?"

The Eagles are all kinds of banged up on offense, but I still expect them to move the ball against Washington. Tampa gets a great matchup, but its secondary is so bad that even David Blough may have success passing the ball. The Cardinals are ninth in fantasy points allowed to defenses this season—give me the Browns on the road.

Peppers21 needs two of the following four, with at least one tight end. "Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, Deebo [Samuel], DK Metcalf."

Andrews in nursing a leg injury on a short turnaround, so Waller is the much safer play at the tight end position. The Jets haven't been kind to tight ends this year, so Andrews is a pass at the flex spot. So is Samuel, but that has more to do with Metcalf's top-10 matchup with the Panthers than it does the rookie wideout for the Niners.

It's a flex question barrage! This one's from therealGM. "Lockett, Robert Woods, Marlon Mack or Cole Beasley?"

Were the Colts' matchup better, Mack would be the call. But if they fall behind in New Orleans, the run game could go out the window. Beasley doesn't have the upside of Lockett or Woods. Lockett has been MIA most of the last month. Go with the hot hand and Woods.

That player of the week I mentioned is back in this question from kmfeaster12. "Dak [Prescott] or Tannehill?"

Prescott ranks third in some scoring systems among fantasy quarterbacks for the season, and while the Cowboys have been slumping, Prescott's fantasy production has remained strong. Prescott has outscored Tannehill since Week 9, but not by enough to overcome the much better matchup Tannehill has. It's been a weird year, folks.

jackfleming likes rubbing it in. "Need a WR2 and a flex. Alvin Kamara, Amari Cooper, and Davante Adams."

Really? I mean, really? Kidding aside, were all three of these players healthy this might be a difficult call. But Cooper isn't right and hasn't been for weeks. He's an easy sit among this trio in Week 15.

Finally, dvargas needs a replacement for Marvin Jones. "WR3…[Larry] Fitzgerald, Isaiah Ford or Marcus Johnson?"

Ford and Johnson both had solid stat lines in relief of injured players last week, but ask yourself this: Who do you trust more in a must-win game: a first-ballot Hall of Famer or two guys you had never heard of a few weeks ago?

Have other fantasy football start/sit questions? Post them here, on the Bleacher Report app or on Twitter @IDPSharks, and I'll do my best to help.

Gary Davenport was the Fantasy Sports Writers Association 2017 Football Writer of the Year.