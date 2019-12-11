Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Ben Margot/Associated Press

We've reached the 15th week of the 2019 NFL season, which means that most season-long fantasy leagues are either in their championship games or close to it. If you're still alive, there's no room for error.

Fortunately, bye weeks are a thing of the past. Unfortunately, injuries are not. For example, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now expected to be without star wide receiver Mike Evans for the remainder of the season:

Between injuries, daunting matchups and streaming strategies, plenty of fantasy managers are still in need of waiver-wire targets this late in the season. Here, we'll examine some of the top options for Week 15 and beyond.

Top Waiver Wire Targets, Week 15

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Should your fantasy team bank on a little Fitzmagic this late in the season? Depending on your streaming options, yes. The Bearded Wonder has been a solid fantasy producer when faced with favorable matchups—he had 365 yards and three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles—which is precisely what he has in Week 15.

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Giants, who are on a short week and coming off a late-game collapse against Philadelphia. New York ranks just 26th in pass defense, allowing an average of 261.8 passing yards per game. The Giants have also surrendered 24 passing touchdowns on the season.

Fitzpatrick isn't a must-start, but if you're looking for a high-upside streamer, he could be your man. He's available in 76 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland Raiders

Any managers looking for a handcuff to replace injured Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) should have an eye on DeAndre Washington.

Washington filled the role of primary runner last week against the Tennessee Titans and finished with 53 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards and a touchdown. He should again be the lead back this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, though there is a slim chance that Jacobs will return.

"I don't know where he's going to be this week, but if he's ready to go and he's cleared to play, he'll play," head coach Jon Gruden said, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's a great back and a great centerpiece for our team moving forward."

Jacobs has a fractured shoulder and should be considered an extreme long shot to play. Washington is available in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has put together an impressive rookie campaign thus far. He has 779 yards and six touchdowns on just 39 receptions. The issue for fantasy managers has been consistency.

For example, Brown had five receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14. He had four receptions for 135 yards and a score in Week 13. In Week 14, he had three receptions for just 45 yards.

Brown's big-play ability is undeniable, but when he doesn't hit the home run, his fantasy production is marginal. Fortunately, he has a favorable matchup this week against the Houston Texans. Houston ranks 27th against the pass (265.8 yards per game allowed) and has given up 48 pass plays of 20 yards or more, ninth-most in the NFL.

According to FantasyPros, Brown is available in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues.