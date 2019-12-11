NFL Week 15 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over/Under Lines

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Week 15 of the NFL season will begin with one of the league's best teams in action.

Closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens will host the New York Jets on Thursday night in Baltimore. The Ravens have a one-game lead over the New England Patriots for the top seed with three games remaining, plus they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Pats after beating them earlier this season.

Thursday's game could likely be a one-sided contest, as the Ravens have won a franchise-record nine consecutive games and have shown no signs of slowing down.

Here's a look at the full slate of games for Week 15, along with odds and predictions.

Week 15 Odds, Predictions

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore (-14.5); Over/Under 45.5 points

Chicago at Green Bay (-4.5); O/U 40.5

Denver at Kansas City (-9.5); O/U 46

Houston at Tennessee (-3); O/U 50

Miami at N.Y. Giants (-3.5); O/U 46.5

New England (-9.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 40.5

Philadelphia (-4.5) at Washington; O/U 40

Seattle (-5.5) at Carolina; O/U 48

Tampa Bay (-3.5) at Detroit; O/U 47.5

Cleveland (-2.5) at Arizona; O/U 48

Jacksonville at Oakland (-6.5); O/U 46

Minnesota (-2.5) at L.A. Chargers; O/U 45

Atlanta at San Francisco (-11); O/U 47.5

L.A. Rams (-1) at Dallas; O/U 49

Buffalo at Pittsburgh (-2); O/U 36.5

Indianapolis at New Orleans (-9.5); O/U 46

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

There are a few upsets that bettors should consider picking this week.

One of them is a battle for first place in the AFC South between the Texans and Titans. Both teams are sitting at 8-5, and this is the first of two matchups between these teams over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Houston notched its biggest win of the year when it beat New England at home two weeks ago. However, the Texans lost at home to the Broncos last week, which allowed the red-hot Titans, who have won six of their last seven games, to move into a tie for first place in the AFC South.

This game has the potential to feature a lot of points, and it likely will, making it smart to bet on the over/under line of 50. However, it'll be riskier to bet on a winner, as the Titans are three-point favorites at home.

But the Texans have shown the ability to win big games this season, and the stakes are raised with so little time left in the regular season. Expect a bounce-back performance from Houston and bet on it to pull off the upset.

The other team from Texas, the Cowboys, are also a solid upset pick this week, despite their recent struggles.

The pressure is on Dallas after losing three straight games to fall to 6-7. The Cowboys and Eagles now have the same record, and their Week 16 matchup in Philadelphia could determine who wins the NFC East title.

The Cowboys need some momentum entering that matchup, and the perfect way to do that is to beat the Rams, who are 8-5 and a one-point favorite for Sunday's game.

Despite their struggles, the Cowboys have the top offense in the NFL, averaging 430.8 total yards per game. It's only a matter of time until the defense makes enough stops to allow Dallas to win a game, and that could be this week versus Los Angeles.

Looking for a safe bet this week? Take the Eagles as 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Redskins. Philadelphia also needs a win to try to top the NFC East, and Washington continues to scuffle. The Eagles should easily win this game by at least a touchdown.