NFL Power Rankings 2019: Updated Standings, Super Bowl Odds for Week 15

John Munson/Associated Press

There are only three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. Then, the road to Super Bowl LIV will truly begin.

Over the next few weeks, some teams will play their most important games of the year as they try to get into the playoffs and have a chance to play for the Super Bowl championship. Now is the time for teams that are still alive to play their best football.

Entering Week 15, here's a look at the NFL standings, power rankings and Super Bowl odds for every team still in the hunt.

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England (10-3)

Buffalo (9-4)

N.Y. Jets (5-8)

Miami (3-10)

AFC North

x-Baltimore (11-2)

Pittsburgh (8-5)

Cleveland (6-7)

Cincinnati (1-12)

AFC South

Houston (8-5)

Tennessee (8-5)

Indianapolis (6-7)

Jacksonville (4-9)

AFC West

z-Kansas City (9-4)

Oakland (6-7)

Denver (5-8)

L.A. Chargers (5-8)

NFC East

Dallas (6-7)

Philadelphia (6-7)

Washington (3-10)

N.Y. Giants (2-11)

NFC North

Green Bay (10-3)

Minnesota (9-4)

Chicago (7-6)

Detroit (3-9-1)

NFC South

z-New Orleans (10-3)

Tampa Bay (6-7)

Carolina (5-8)

Atlanta (4-9)

NFC West

San Francisco (11-2)

Seattle (10-3)

L.A. Rams (8-5)

Arizona (3-9-1)

x-clinched playoff berth

z-clinched division

NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds

(via Caesars)

1. Baltimore Ravens (+250; bet $100 to win $250)

2. San Francisco 49ers (+400)

3. Green Bay Packers (+1400)

4. New England Patriots (+600)

5. New Orleans Saints (+500)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (+700)

7. Seattle Seahawks (+800)

8. Minnesota Vikings (+2000)

9. Houston Texans (+4500)

10. Tennessee Titans (+5000)

11. Los Angeles Rams (+5000)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000)

13. Buffalo Bills (+4000)

14. Chicago Bears (+20000)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (n/a)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (+4000)

17. Dallas Cowboys (+4000)

18. Indianapolis Colts (+50000)

19. Cleveland Browns (+30000)

20. Oakland Raiders (+40000)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (n/a)

22. Denver Broncos (+250000)

23. Carolina Panthers (n/a)

24. Atlanta Falcons (n/a)

25. New York Jets (n/a)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (n/a)

27. Arizona Cardinals (n/a)

28. Detroit Lions (n/a)

29. Miami Dolphins (n/a)

30. Washington Redskins (n/a)

31. New York Giants (n/a)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (n/a)

The three clear top Super Bowl contenders in the AFC are no surprise this season. The Ravens, Patriots and Chiefs were all expected to win their divisions. Kansas City has already done so, while Baltimore and New England appear to be on their way to clinching.

The Ravens are not only the current favorite to win the Super Bowl from the AFC, but also from the entire NFL. They've won a franchise-record nine consecutive games, a stretch that includes victories over the Patriots, 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, Texans and Rams, all of whom have eight or more wins.

Baltimore is on track to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as it plays the Jets and Browns—two teams with losing records—over the next two weeks. The Ravens have a one-game lead over the Patriots, plus they own the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating them 37-20 in Week 9.

The Patriots are 10-3, but they've had some struggles of late. They lost to the Texans on the road, then fell to the Chiefs at home. But with remaining matchups against the Bengals, Bills and Dolphins, they should get back on track before the start of the playoffs.

The Chiefs' win over the Patriots was huge, as they've had more struggles than many of the other top teams in the NFL. They had lost four of six games entering Week 11, but they've rebounded with three straight wins over the Chargers, Raiders and Pats.

Kansas City is the only AFC team that has clinched its division, and one of only two in the NFL, along with New Orleans.

The Saints are one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, along with the 49ers, Seahawks and Packers, all of whom have at least 10 wins. However, among those teams, San Francisco is currently in the lead for the No. 1 seed and has been the most impressive.

The 49ers have surprised some people with their dominant season, during which they're 11-2. Their only two losses came against a pair of other top teams, the Seahawks and Ravens, and they own wins over the Saints and Packers. Those two victories could be important to help determine the top seed in the NFC.

But before the 49ers can solidify the No. 1 seed, they still need to take care of business in the NFC West. They have only a one-game lead over the Seahawks, who won the first meeting between the two teams in Week 10. They'll face off again in Week 17 in Seattle, which could be a game that determines the division champion.