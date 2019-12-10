Lions WR Marvin Jones Placed on Season-Ending IR with Ankle Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones will miss the rest of the 2019 season after going on injured reserve with an ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jones played in 100 percent of his team's offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but it appears he won't be healthy enough to play the last three games of the year.

The 29-year-old will finish the season with 62 catches for 779 receiving yards, while ranking tied second in the NFL with nine touchdowns. 

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

