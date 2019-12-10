Jets' Le'Veon Bell Won't Be Disciplined by Team for Bowling Despite Illness

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday that Le'Veon Bell didn't violate any team rules and wouldn't be disciplined after the running back was seen bowling on Saturday night, hours after he had been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bell had been battling the flu throughout the week and missed two practices and the team's walk-through earlier on Saturday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

"That wasn't his fault that we said he's still contagious," Gase said. "I mean, that's what the doctors told him. I'd rather him not be [bowling]. I'd rather him be at home, getting better. But that will be a conversation we have."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.