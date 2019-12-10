Jets' Le'Veon Bell Won't Be Disciplined by Team for Bowling Despite Illness

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets in action against the Oakland Raiders at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday that Le'Veon Bell didn't violate any team rules and wouldn't be disciplined after the running back was seen bowling on Saturday night, hours after he had been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins

Bell had been battling the flu throughout the week and missed two practices and the team's walk-through earlier on Saturday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

"That wasn't his fault that we said he's still contagious," Gase said. "I mean, that's what the doctors told him. I'd rather him not be [bowling]. I'd rather him be at home, getting better. But that will be a conversation we have."

                             

