NFL Picks Week 15: Tips and Predictions for Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Odds

Week 14 was one of the surprising weeks of the 2019 NFL season. Top teams such as the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks all lost, while the Houston Texans were shocked by the Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

This created a fair amount of shuffling at the top end of the playoff race and has set the stage for an exciting final three weeks.

Week 15 kicks off on Thursday night with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the New York Jets. On paper, that should be an easy win for Baltimore and should get the Ravens one step closer to securing the AFC's No. 1 seed. As the Broncos just proved, however, no victory is a sure thing.

Here, we'll examine some of the top props for Thursday's game, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars and predictions for every game.

NFL Week 15 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Jets (+14.5, 45.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 31-20

Chicago Bears (+4.5, 41) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 24-22

Houston Texans (+3, 50) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 27-24

New England Patriots (-9.5, 40.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: New England 23-16

Denver Broncos (no line) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 31-23

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 48) at Carolina Panthers: Seattle 27-20

Philadelphia Eagles (no line) at Washington Redskins: Washington 26-20

Miami Dolphins (no line) at New York Giants: New York 28-23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 47.5) at Detroit Lions: Tampa Bay 28-22

Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 48) at Arizona Cardinals: Cleveland 26-20

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5, 46) at Oakland Raiders: Oakland 26-21

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 45) at Los Angeles Chargers: Minnesota 24-22

Atlanta Falcons (+11, 47.5) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 31-20

Los Angeles Rams (even, 49) at Dallas Cowboys: Los Angeles 30-26

Buffalo Bills (+2, 36.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Buffalo 25-18

Indianapolis Colts (+9, 46) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 30-18

Race to 15 Points

One of the early props available at Oddschecker involves a race to 15 points. The odds aren't particularly enticing for the Ravens—they're currently 1-7—but they are the team to back with this prop.

Baltimore's offense has been difficult to contain, even by quality defenses. It was the first team to reach 15 points against both the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers. In their three previous games—against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Texans and the Los Angeles Rams—the Ravens were the only team to reach 15 points.

The Jets have shown some promise in recent weeks, having won four of their last five games. However, it's hard to envision them jumping out on Baltimore early on the road and on a short week.

Ravens Over/Under 35.5 Total Points

Again, there aren't the best odds here—currently 4-11—but the under of 35.5 total Ravens points found at Oddschecker is enticing.

Yes, Baltimore is capable of putting up points in bunches. They've averaged 33.1 points per game this season and reached 36 points eight different times. However, on a short week with Lamar Jackson ailing, the Ravens should be more concerned with getting out healthy and with a win than racking up the score.

"It's a quad injury," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, via the team's official website. "...It's not a serious injury in that sense, but this is day-to-day, and we play Thursday night. So, we'll see where we're at."

Expect the Ravens to limit Jackson's exposure to hits. This likely means limiting his role in the running game and using a more conservative approach offensively. The Jets, meanwhile, should look to grind the game out on the ground to keep Baltimore's offense off the field.

Jets Over/Under 13.5 Points

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

At Oddschecker, you can find close to even odds on the Jets topping 13.5 points on Thursday. While the Baltimore defense has played well as of late, New York should be able to reach two touchdowns in this game.

Over the past five weeks, the Jets have averaged 26 points per game. They're also expected to have running back Le'Veon Bell in the lineup after he sat in Week 14 due to illness.

"The doctors said that he's feeling better than what he was and he's closer to being 100% than what he was three days ago," head coach Adam Gase said, via the team's official website. "The fact that he's being let back in the building is a positive, so everything should be lined up to where he'll play Thursday."

The Ravens defense has been susceptible to the run at times this season, and Bell's return should help New York at least put a few scores on the board.