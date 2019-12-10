Week 15 NFL Picks: Vegas Betting Odds, Over/Under Spreads and Line Projections

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks' perfect remedy for losing in Week 14 could be facing a team that has not won since Week 9.

Pete Carroll's squad enters its Week 15 meeting against the Carolina Panthers with the NFC West crown and home-field advantage still within reach.

Even though Seattle is five games better than the host, the current line is less than a touchdown, which is a spread bettors should hop on before it fluctuates.

There are plenty of intriguing over/under totals for the third-to-last week of the regular season, and one for a clash between franchises out of the playoff picture may be the easiest to hit.

NFL Week 15 Schedule

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars and Oddschecker; predictions against the spread in bold

Thursday, December 12

New York Jets at Baltimore (-14.5) (Over/Under: 45.5) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, December 15

New England (-9.5) at Cincinnati (O/U: 40.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Kansas City (-11) (O/U: 45.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Miami at New York Giants (-3) (O/U: 48) (1 p.m., CBS)

Houston at Tennessee (-3) (O/U: 50 (1 p.m., CBS)

Seattle (-5.5) at Carolina (O/U: 48) (1 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay (-3.5) at Detroit (O/U: 47.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Chicago at Green Bay (-4.5) (O/U: 41) (1 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia (-6) at Washington (O/U: 40.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Cleveland (-2.5) at Arizona (O/U: 48) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Minnesota (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 45) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Oakland (-6.5) (O/U: 46) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (pick'em) at Dallas (O/U: 49) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Atlanta at San Francisco (-11) (O/U: 47.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Buffalo at Pittsburgh (-2) (O/U: 36.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, December 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans (-9) (O/U: 46) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Best Bets

Seattle (-5.5) at Carolina

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Simply put, the Seahawks are a much better team than the Panthers and should roll to a double-digit victory at Bank of America Stadium.

Before falling to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the current NFC No. 5 seed was 6-0 in road games. Four of those six victories occurred in the Eastern time zone, an area of the country in which some West Coast teams struggle in.

The Seahawks eclipsed 300 yards in each of their seven road matchups, and their defense forced 19 turnovers.

There may be concerns about Rashaad Penny's season-ending injury affecting the offense, but Chris Carson thrived before his backup broke into the rotation on a consistent basis. Carson had four 100-yard outings in the first 10 games and averages 81.3 rushing yards on the road.

The Panthers have allowed triple digits on the ground in six of their last seven games, and they conceded over 200 rushing yards twice in that stretch to Washington and San Francisco.

During its five-game slide, the NFC South side has lost once by seven points or fewer and been outscored 156-91.

To make matters worse, Christian McCaffrey has found the end zone twice in the last four games, and both of those scores occurred versus New Orleans in Week 12. His lack of scoring, combined with Kyle Allen's regression that includes five turnovers in the last two weeks, makes Carolina's offense much less threatening that it was in September and October.

If Seattle's defense keeps up its road dominance against a turnover-prone quarterback, the contest could be over before the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay at Detroit (Over 47.5)

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the most entertaining teams below .500 because of the up-and-down nature of Jameis Winston.

One moment the quarterback could be throwing an interception, and in another, the 25-year-old could launch the ball downfield for a score.

That was apparent in Week 14, as Winston threw for 456 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in a win over Indianapolis.

Placing faith in him to help an over/under hit can be a scary proposition, but the former No. 1 overall pick has led the NFC South side to three straight 30-point outings.

Winston is expected to find success versus a Detroit defense that allowed 1,512 yards in its last four defeats.

The Lions have the third-worst pass defense in the NFL, and Tampa Bay is one of two teams to allow more yards through the air.

Since Bruce Arians' team is the only one to allow fewer than 1,000 rushing yards and the Lions have struggled to establish a ground game, David Blough could be relied upon more than he has in the last two weeks.

Despite Detroit producing seven points Sunday, the Purdue product threw for 205 yards and a touchdown. In his two starts, Blough has thrown 78 passes, and that number is expected to grow against the Tampa Bay secondary.

With little faith in both defenses to consistently make stops, the over feels like one of the easiest Week 15 plays.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.