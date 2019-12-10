Week 15 Fantasy Football Projections: Best Streaming Options to Target

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Perhaps you were relying on Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley or Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny to help lead you to a fantasy championship. If that's the case, now you're probably scrambling for a solution.

Evans, Ridley and Penny were among players who suffered injuries this past weekend and will likely be out of action in Week 15. They're also players who were likely either in your fantasy lineup or under strong consideration.

Fortunately for owners who now have holes to fill, there are some solid players available on the waiver wire to pick up and plug into lineups.

Here are four players who will be good streaming options for Week 15.

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill

(48 percent owned on Yahoo, 40 percent owned on ESPN)

If you're in need of a quarterback, Tannehill should be the first one you look for on the waiver wire, as he's still available in more than half of leagues. And he's been on a roll during the Titans' resurgence.

This past Sunday, Tannehill had one of his best games yet. He went 21-of-27 for a season-high 391 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Raiders. It was Tennessee's fourth consecutive victory and its sixth in the last seven games.

Tannehill has thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of those wins during that stretch.

Now, the former first-round pick is set for a home matchup against the Texans, who rank 27th in the NFL in pass defense (265.8 yards allowed per game). And with first place in the AFC South on the line, the Titans will be motivated to play well and pull out a win. Those factors make Tannehill the best option available on the waiver wire in many leagues.

San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert

(51 percent owned on Yahoo, 24 percent owned on ESPN)

Mostert is a bit of a gamble to put into starting lineups, but there is a lot of potential for him to break out for a big game. That's because he's been putting some solid performances together, even with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida in the same backfield.

Two weeks ago, Mostert had 146 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. He followed up with 109 total yards and two touchdowns versus the Saints on Sunday.

If Mostert can have big games against two of the best teams in the NFL, he should have a solid game this week against the Falcons, who rank 21st in the league in total defense (366.4 yards allowed per game).

At the least, add Mostert to your roster and decide closer to Sunday whether he should be in your lineup.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown

(25 percent owned on Yahoo, 31 percent owned on ESPN)

Just like Tannehill, Brown has been a key part of the Titans' exceptional play the past few weeks. And he's also emerged as a strong fantasy option.

On Sunday against the Raiders, Brown had five receptions for a season-high 153 yards and two touchdowns, marking his second multi-TD game of the year and his first since Week 4. It was also Brown's second 100-yard game in three weeks.

The rookie first-rounder is becoming one of Tannehill's top targets, and he's always a threat to connect on a deep ball. He had a 91-yard touchdown grab against Oakland.

Expect Brown to make a few big plays again this week, making him a solid flex option once again.

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

(37 percent owned on Yahoo, 23 percent owned on ESPN)

What could help Njoku bounce back from a quiet return last week? A matchup against the worst defense in the NFL.

Last week, Njoku came back from injury and had only a four-yard reception in a win over the Bengals. But this Sunday, they'll face the Cardinals, who rank last in the NFL in total defense (414.7 yards allowed per game), making this the perfect opportunity for Njoku to break out with a big game.

This will be a great opportunity for Njoku to get into the end zone, as he'll be the best streaming option at tight end who is available in most leagues.