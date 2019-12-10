NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 2019 Standings, Reaction for All Teams Post-MNF

Michael Perez/Associated Press

It's a close two-team race in the NFC East this season. And although one of those teams will make the NFL playoffs, neither has been playing great football.

The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 6-7 on Monday night with a 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants. With that win, they now have the same record as the Dallas Cowboys, who have lost three straight games and four of their last five.

Although the Eagles avoided an upset home loss versus the division rival Giants, they had lost their previous three games and were beaten by the Cowboys in Week 7. Whichever team wins the second meeting between Philadelphia and Dallas in Week 16 could be the one that ends up winning the NFC East and getting into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Heading into Week 15, here's a look at the NFL standings and current power rankings.

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England (10-3)

Buffalo (9-4)

N.Y. Jets (5-8)

Miami (3-10)

AFC North

x-Baltimore (11-2)

Pittsburgh (8-5)

Cleveland (6-7)

Cincinnati (1-12)

AFC South

Houston (8-5)

Tennessee (8-5)

Indianapolis (6-7)

Jacksonville (4-9)

AFC West

z-Kansas City (9-4)

Oakland (6-7)

Denver (5-8)

L.A. Chargers (5-8)

NFC East

Dallas (6-7)

Philadelphia (6-7)

Washington (3-10)

N.Y. Giants (2-11)

NFC North

Green Bay (10-3)

Minnesota (9-4)

Chicago (7-6)

Detroit (3-9-1)

NFC South

z-New Orleans (10-3)

Tampa Bay (6-7)

Carolina (5-8)

Atlanta (4-9)

NFC West

San Francisco (11-2)

Seattle (10-3)

L.A. Rams (8-5)

Arizona (3-9-1)

x-clinched playoff berth

z-clinched division

Week 15 NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

4. New England Patriots (10-3)

5. New Orleans Saints (10-3)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

7. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

8. Minnesota Vikings (9-4)

9. Houston Texans (8-5)

10. Tennessee Titans (8-5)

11. Los Angeles Rams (8-5)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)

13. Buffalo Bills (9-4)

14. Chicago Bears (7-6)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

17. Dallas Cowboys (6-7)

18. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

19. Cleveland Browns (6-7)

20. Oakland Raiders (6-7)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

22. Denver Broncos (5-8)

23. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

24. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

25. New York Jets (5-8)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

27. Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1)

28. Detroit Lions (3-9-1)

29. Miami Dolphins (3-10)

30. Washington Redskins (3-10)

31. New York Giants (2-11)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-12)

The Eagles and Cowboys aren't the only two teams locked in a tight race for a division title. There are several other competitive battles going on around the NFL.

The only division other than the NFC East that also has two teams with the same record at the top is the AFC South. The Texans and Titans are both 8-5, and they'll face off twice in the final three weeks of the season as they play in Weeks 15 and 17.

Houston has been inconsistent this season. It notched a huge win over New England in Week 13 but then suffered a surprising defeat to Denver this past Sunday. However, that loss won't affect the Texans if they can beat the Titans twice.

That won't be easy, though. Tennessee has won four straight games and six of its last seven, after having a resurgence since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starting quarterback. The Titans handily defeated the Raiders, another AFC playoff contender, 42-21 this past Sunday.

The AFC East, NFC North and NFC West also all have close division races unfolding heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

The Patriots have lost two straight games, including a home matchup against the Chiefs Sunday, which has kept the Bills in the AFC East race. Buffalo could have had the same record as New England had it not lost at home to Baltimore at the weekend.

While the Bills are in good position to make the playoffs as a wild card, it could be difficult for them to overtake the Patriots, who have games against the Bengals and Dolphins in Weeks 15 and 17, respectively.

In the NFC North, the Packers have a one-game lead over the Vikings, and they won the first matchup between the two teams in Week 2. Green Bay and Minnesota play again in Week 16, which could be a huge game to determine the division title.

But both the Packers and Vikings also have remaining games against the Bears, who are 7-6 and also making a push toward the playoffs.

The NFC West features two of the top teams in the NFL in the 49ers and the Seahawks. San Francisco beat New Orleans this past Sunday which, combined with Seattle's loss to the L.A. Rams, moved it back into first place in the division.

The Seahawks beat the 49ers in Week 10, but the two teams will play again in Week 17. That game could end up being for the NFC West title depending on how the next two weeks play out.