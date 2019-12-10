Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It's Week 15 of the 2019 fantasy football season.

If you're still engaged—considering you're reading this, you are—that's a good thing. Hopefully, it means you're grinding through a playoff battle. If not, kudos to you for continuing to field the most competitive lineup possible. The fantasy gods will surely reward your spirit down the line.

For now, though, let's get down to business with top-10 rankings at each position for the critical Week 15 slate.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

3. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

4. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

7. Tom Brady, New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The holiday spirit arrived early for Ryan Tannehill.

Tennessee's new starter has been the gift that keeps on giving. On Sunday, the veteran signal-caller delivered his fourth multi-score performance in a row, lighting up the Oakland Raiders for 391 passing yards and three touchdowns against only one interception.

Up next, he'll got a shot at a generous Houston defense. The Texans have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo Sports, and at least three touchdown passes to seven different quarterbacks, including Jacoby Brissett, Derek Carr and Drew Lock.

After surviving a shootout against Drew Brees in New Orleans, Jimmy Garoppolo appears capable of conquering anything.

Maybe that proves hyperbolic, but the Niners' signal-caller had previously established he can take advantage of a favorable matchup. He had four touchdown throws in two different tilts with the Arizona Cardinals and three passing scores against Cincinnati.

Now, Jimmy G gets an Atlanta defense surrendering the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

6. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals

8. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

9. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

10. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders

Tannehill isn't the only one cooking in Tennessee. Derrick Henry continued his second-half surge with a monster performance in Oakland, turning 18 carries into 103 rushing yards and two scores. He's now run for 100-plus yards in four straight games.

This actually qualified as a somewhat quiet outing amid this heater, but there's a reason for that. He battled a hamstring injury that had him running up and down the sideline to stay loose, so it's worth monitoring the injury reports out of practice this week.

If the 25-year-old is good to go, though, he could have a field day against a Texans defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Speaking of injuries, a shoulder ailment kept Josh Jacobs sidelined for the Raiders' loss on Sunday, but coach Jon Gruden said if the rookie gets cleared this week, he'll play.

Before the injury, the 21-year-old had topped 100 rushing yards in two of his last three games. If you can, you'll want to use him against a Jacksonville defense surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points to the position.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

2. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

4. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

5. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

6. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

8. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

10. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

There's no such thing as a tricky matchup for Michael Thomas. The NFL's leading receiver proved as much Sunday when he worked the vaunted 49ers' defense for 11 receptions on 15 targets for 134 yards and a score.

It's possible no team has a player capable of covering the 26-year-old. If that team does exist, Indianapolis isn't it. Seven different receivers have gone for 100-plus yards against the Colts.

Chris Godwin might have some fluctuation in his output, but his booms can win you games and his busts don't usually cost you them.

This could be one of his big outbursts in Week 15. Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday that already puts his Week 15 in doubt. As long as Jameis Winston doesn't miss time—he had swelling on his throwing hand Monday—Godwin has a chance to be the week's top performer.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins

4. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

6. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

8. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

9. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

10. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Holy stiff arm, George Kittle:

San Francisco's third-year tight end is as good as it gets at the position. Even if some numbers fall short of last season's record-breaker, he remains a huge play waiting to happen.

Oh, he's also found the end zone three times in the last four weeks, so maybe this scoring surge will make up for any lost yardage.

Denver's determination to make first-round rookie Noah Fant an impact weapon took a huge step forward on Sunday. The freshman not only caught all four of his targets—the first time in eight weeks all of his targets have been receptions—but he also turned them into 113 receiving yards and his third career score.

The 22-year-old is dealing with foot and hip problems, so he must be monitored on all the injury reports. As long as he's available, though, he has one of the position's highest yardage ceilings.

Defense

1. New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

2. Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

5. Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins

6. Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

9. Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

10. Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders

Kicker

1. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

2. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

3. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

4. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

5. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins at New York Giants

6. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins

7. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

8. Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

10. Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals