NFL Sophomores Poised for Year 3 Breakouts in 2020

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Judging an NFL player after just one season is silly. Doing so after two years is more sensible, though many players are still adjusting to the NFL. By the end of Year 3, we usually have a good idea if a player is going to be a star.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is a prime example. He showed flashes as a rookie in 2017, started to gain attention in 2018 and ranks second in receiving yards in 2019.

Here, we're going to examine some prospects from the 2018 draft who should have opportunities for their own breakouts in 2020. These are players who, because of expanded roles, better situations or better health, could enter star territory in Year 3. Not every breakout will be as dramatic as Godwin's, but each should be strong enough to convince fans their team made the right choice in 2018.

We'll look at first- and second-round picks—since those are largely the players fans are waiting to see break out—who have yet to enter the national spotlight. So, MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, 2018 rookie star Bradley Chubb and 2018 All-Pro Darius Leonard were excluded.