NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20: TV Info, Predictions for AFC and NFC Matchups

With three weeks remaining in the 2019 NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to become clear—or at least clearer. As Sunday's unfolding of events proved, there's still a lot that can happen.

With the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints both losing, the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers claimed the first and second seeds in the NFC, respectively. With the Seahawks, Packers and Saints all sitting at 10-3, there's still plenty of time for shuffling at the top.

Over in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens took another step toward securing the No. 1 seed. They outlasted the Buffalo Bills, while the New England Patriots lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens now have a one-game lead for the top spot with a head-to-head win over New England.

The Chiefs and Saints have clinched their respective divisions, while Baltimore is the only other team to have clinched a playoff berth.

Heading into Monday night, the current playoff seeding is as follows:

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens 11-2

2. New England Patriots 10-3

3. Kansas City Chiefs 9-4

4. Houston Texans 8-5

5. Buffalo Bills 9-4

6. Pittsburgh Steelers 8-5

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers 11-2

2. Green Bay Packers 10-3

3. New Orleans Saints 10-3

4. Dallas Cowboys 6-7

5. Seattle Seahawks 10-3

6. Minnesota Vikings 9-4

If the Philadelphia Eagles win on Monday night, they'll be tied with the Cowboys atop the NFC East. However, Dallas will still control the division for the time being due to an earlier head-to-head win. The two will face off in Week 16, in a game that could ultimately determine the division winner.

The Houston Texans are in a similar situation in the AFC South. They're tied with the Tennessee Titans at 8-5 but still have two head-to-head matchups remaining. They'll face off in Week 15 and again in the season finale.

Given how well the Titans have played since making the switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback—they've gone 6-1 with him as the starter—there's a very real chance that they steal the division before season's end. Watching both play on Sunday, Tennessee definitely seemed to be the more spirited team.

Tennessee ran roughshod over the Oakland Raiders, while a listless Texans team got flattened by the Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

"I'm really proud of our guys, the way they battled," Tannehill said, via the team's official website. "Every time we touched it, we felt like we were going to score."

If the Titans win both matchups against the Texans, it will likely put Houston in a battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC's final seed. If the Texans manage to split the series, both they and the Steelers should be in a good position for the postseason.

It's not an easy stretch for any of these three potential AFC contenders. The Steelers still have tough matchups against the Bills and Ravens remaining on the schedule. The Texans will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, while the Titans will host the Saints.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks and 49ers are set for a rematch in Week 17. Another Seattle win will potentially earn the Seahawks the top spot in the conference and relegate San Francisco to wild-card status.

Predictions

Here's a prediction for how the two rounds of the postseason will look if the Texans and Cowboys hang onto their respective divisions, but the Seahawks get the better of San Francisco once again:

AFC Round 1

6. Pittsburgh Steelers at 3. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Buffalo Bills at 4. Houston Texans

AFC Round 2

5. Buffalo Bills at 1. Baltimore Ravens

3. Kansas City Chiefs at 2. New England Patriots

NFC Round 1

6. Minnesota Vikings at 3. New Orleans Saints

5. San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

NFC Round 2

3. New Orleans Saints at 2. Green Bay Packers

6. San Francisco 49ers at 1. Seattle Seahawks

Playoff Schedule

Finally, here's a look at the current playoff schedule and television information:

AFC and NFC Wild Card

Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5

Times and TV TBD

AFC and NFC Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12

Times and TV TBD

AFC Championship Game

Sunday, January 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET

CBS, CBS All Access

NFC Championship Game

Sunday, January 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET

Fox, Fox Sports Go

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Fox, Fox Sports Go