NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: AFC and NFC Standings, Updated Predictions

Tight division races and battles for first-round byes will highlight the final three weeks of the NFL regular season.

Before the playoffs get started, there is still a lot to be determined in both the AFC and NFC. Only three teams have already clinched their division—the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints—and there are multiple clubs that could be the No. 1 seed in each conference.

Here's a look at the current NFL playoff picture, along with predictions for how it will unfold over these next three weeks.

NFL Standings

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (11-2)

2. New England (10-3)

3. Kansas City (9-4)

4. Houston (8-5)

Wild Cards

5. Buffalo (9-4)

6. Pittsburgh (8-5)

In the Hunt

7. Tennessee (8-5)

8. Cleveland (6-7)

9. Oakland (6-7)

10. Indianapolis (6-7)

11. Denver (5-8)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (11-2)

2. Green Bay (10-3)

3. New Orleans (10-3)

4. Dallas (6-7)

Wild Cards

5. Seattle (10-3)

6. Minnesota (9-4)

In the Hunt

7. L.A. Rams (8-5)

8. Chicago (7-6)

9. Philadelphia (5-7)

Playoff Picture, Predictions

AFC

The Ravens are on their way to securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have a one-game lead over the Patriots, and they won the head-to-head matchup between the two teams. They'll move even closer to securing the top seed when they beat the Jets on Thursday night.

Although the Patriots have lost the last two weeks, they'll rebound to claim the No. 2 seed and the other first-round bye in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Chiefs, who have already clinched the AFC West, will be the No. 3 seed and the Texans, who had a surprising loss to the Broncos on Sunday, will bounce back to earn the AFC South title and the No. 4 seed.

Things get a little tighter in the AFC wild-card picture, setting the stage for some important games over the last three weeks of the regular season.

The Bills currently have the top wild-card spot, but they have a tough road matchup against the Steelers this week, followed by another difficult away game versus the Patriots. So, while they're in a good spot to make the playoffs, there's a chance they could fall down to the No. 6 seed.

The battle for the second AFC wild card is turning into a two-team race between the Steelers and Titans. Both teams are 8-5 after securing victories on Sunday, as Pittsburgh beat Arizona and Tennessee topped Oakland.

Although the Titans have won six of their last seven games, they have a challenging end to the regular season as they'll play the Texans twice and the Saints once. Meanwhile, the Steelers have games against the Bills and Jets before ending the season with a road matchup vs. the Ravens, who should clinch the No. 1 seed before then and could be resting their starters.

With the way those schedules are set up, the Steelers will win at least two of their final three games to secure an AFC wild-card berth.

NFC

There will be an exciting race over the next three weeks to see which of the top two NFC teams will earn first-round byes. Plus, four of those in the running are still in tight division battles as well.

The 49ers and Seahawks are competing for the NFC West title, while the Packers and Vikings are battling for the NFC North crown. All four teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, with Seattle and Minnesota being the two NFC wild cards.

While there are three weeks to play and two other teams, the Rams and Bears, in the wild-card hunt, things should end up staying similar to the way they are now in the NFC.

The 49ers are on their way to securing the No. 1 seed, as they'll avenge their earlier loss to the Seahawks by beating them in Seattle in Week 17. That could be one of the best games of the season with a lot on the line, but San Francisco has shown it's capable of winning big games now that it has victories over New Orleans and Green Bay.

Those wins are also huge for the race for the No. 1 seed, as the Saints and Packers are two of the teams competing for that spot.

The Seahawks and Vikings will stay in the wild-card spots as they'll lose a key division game down the stretch to finish second in their respective divisions, but both teams are talented enough to hold off the Rams and Bears.

As for the NFC East, no team in the division currently has a winning record. However, either the Cowboys or Eagles will make the playoffs as the division champion. And that's more likely to be Philadelphia.

The Eagles play the Giants on Monday night and would have the same record as the Cowboys with a win. Then, Philadelphia has another game against New York and matchups against Dallas and Washington on its remaining schedule.

Winning at least three of four, the Eagles will secure their second NFC East title in three seasons.