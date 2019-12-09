Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Entering Monday, most fantasy football owners have an idea of which way their season is heading.

You could either be advancing to the next round of your league's playoffs, or your fantasy year may be nearing its end. If it's the former, why not start doing some advance preparation for next week? If you want to keep your season heading toward a championship, it's the smart move.

Here's a look at the fantasy rankings for Week 15, followed by three waiver-wire targets to potentially try to add to your roster this week.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings

Quarterback

1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. New York Jets

2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Denver Broncos

3. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson at Tennessee Titans

4. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. Los Angeles Rams

5. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Chicago Bears

6. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson at Carolina Panthers

7. San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Atlanta Falcons

8. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees vs. Indianapolis Colts

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston at Detroit Lions

10. Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick at New York Giants

Running Back

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Seattle Seahawks

2. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Miami Dolphins

3. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at Los Angeles Chargers

4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Indianapolis Colts

5. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at Arizona Cardinals

6. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott vs. Los Angeles Rams

7. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette at Oakland Raiders

8. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. Houston Texans

9. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson at Carolina Panthers

10. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide Receiver

1. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas vs. Indianapolis Colts

2. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins at Tennessee Titans

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at Detroit Lions

4. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Chicago Bears

5. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Cincinnati Bengals

6. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Denver Broncos

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at Detroit Lions

8. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper vs. Los Angeles Rams

9. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. Seattle Seahawks

Tight End

1. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Atlanta Falcons

2. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Denver Broncos

3. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. New York Jets

4. New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. Miami Dolphins

5. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz at Washington Redskins

6. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper at San Francisco 49ers

7. Oakland Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry vs. Minnesota Vikings

9. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku at Arizona Cardinals

10. New Orleans Saints TE Jared Cook vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kicker

1. Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker vs. New York Jets

2. Seattle Seahawks K Jason Myers at Carolina Panthers

3. San Francisco 49ers K Robbie Gould vs. Atlanta Falcons

4. Los Angeles Rams K Greg Zuerlein at Dallas Cowboys

5. New York Giants K Aldrick Rosas vs. Miami Dolphins

6. New England Patriots K Nick Folk at Cincinnati Bengals

7. Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn at Tennessee Titans

8. Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker vs. Denver Broncos

9. Dallas Cowboys K Brett Maher vs. Los Angeles Rams

10. New Orleans Saints K Wil Lutz vs. Indianapolis Colts

Defense/Special Teams

1. Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

2. San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

3. New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

4. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

5. Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins

6. Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

8. New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

9. Oakland Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 15 Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert

(51 percent owned on Yahoo, 24 percent owned on ESPN)

Even with Matt Breida back in the fold in the 49ers offense, Raheem Mostert is proving he could be a worthwhile fantasy option down the stretch. He had 109 total yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's win at New Orleans on Sunday.

That marked the third straight week that the 27-year-old has gotten into the end zone. He had only two touchdowns in his first nine games of the season before scoring four over his past three contests.

The Purdue product is going to be a risky play because of Tevin Coleman and Breida being in the same backfield. At any point, the 49ers might just go with the hot hand, which could be one of the other two backs. But it's worth getting Mostert on your fantasy roster and potentially starting him if there's a need.

The 49ers should have another big offensive game next week as they host the Falcons.

Miami Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford

(0 percent owned on Yahoo, 0 percent owned on ESPN)

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

DeVante Parker left the Dolphins' game against the Jets on Sunday with a concussion, and Isaiah Ford benefited from having an expanded role. He had six receptions for 92 yards and was targeted nine times.

If Parker is out again next week, the 23-year-old could be a solid play, especially against the Giants, who are ranked 25th in the NFL in pass defense at 258.6 yards per game allowed through the air. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely continue to look Ford's way after the receiver's solid showing versus the Jets.

Ford may be an easy pickup due to his availability in all fantasy leagues. And with a full week of practice ahead knowing he'll likely be filling in for Parker again, the Virginia Tech product will have a good chance of scoring his first career NFL touchdown next week.

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

(37 percent owned on Yahoo, 22 percent owned on ESPN)

David Richard/Associated Press

Returning from injury Sunday, David Njoku had a quiet game against the Bengals, recording only one reception for four yards. However, there's a strong possibility he'll be more involved next week against the Cardinals.

Arizona struggles to stop opposing tight ends, so the 23-year-old should have his best game of the season. And with not a lot of strong choices on the waiver wire at the position, he'll be one of the best streaming options of the week for people needing to plug a tight end into their lineup.

Njoku has flashed his potential in the past. Now, expect him to get into the end zone for the first time since Week 1.