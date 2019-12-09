NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Updated Records, 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Football gods, you spoil us. You really do.

Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season—which technically won't end until Monday's battle between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles—already feels like the product of divine intervention.

The San Francisco 49ers' 48-46 thriller over the New Orleans Saints was everything it could have been and more. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs didn't clinch their respective victories over the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots until drives stalled in the red zone during the final two minutes. The Los Angeles Rams had a don't-forget-about-us 28-12 eye-opener over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill and Drew Lock all delivered three-plus passing touchdowns in their teams' victories.

This weekend had its share of significance, but more than anything, it's been a lot of fun football.

Let's keep the fun rolling with a breakdown of the latest Super Bowl odds from Caesars' Sportsbook, league standings and power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. Baltimore Ravens (+250)

2. San Francisco 49ers (+400)

3. New Orleans Saints (+500)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (+600)

5. New England Patriots (+600)

6. Seattle Seahawks (+600)

7. Green Bay Packers (+1600)

8. Buffalo Bills (+3500)

9. Minnesota Vikings (+1600)

10. Los Angeles Rams (+5000)

11. Tennessee Titans (+5000)

12. Houston Texans (+3500)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000)

14. Indianapolis Colts (+20000)

15. Chicago Bears (+20000)

16. Dallas Cowboys (+3000)

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (N/A)

18. Cleveland Browns (+20000)

19. Oakland Raiders (+20000)

20. Philadelphia Eagles (+6000)

21. Denver Broncos (+250000)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (N/A)

23. Carolina Panthers (N/A)

24. Atlanta Falcons (N/A)

25. New York Jets (N/A)

26. Arizona Cardinals (N/A)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (N/A)

28. Detroit Lions (N/A)

29. Miami Dolphins (N/A)

30. Washington Redskins (N/A)

31. New York Giants (N/A)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (N/A)

NFL Standings

AFC East

New England Patriots (10-3)

Buffalo Bills (9-4)

New York Jets (5-8)

Miami Dolphins (3-10)

AFC North

x-Baltimore Ravens (11-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5)

Cleveland Browns (6-7)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-12)

AFC South

Houston Texans (8-5)

Tennessee Titans (8-5)

Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

AFC West

z-Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

Oakland Raiders (6-7)

Denver Broncos (5-8)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (6-7)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

Washington Redskins (3-10)

New York Giants (2-10)

NFC North

Green Bay Packers (10-3)

Minnesota Vikings (9-4)

Chicago Bears (7-6)

Detroit Lions (3-9-1)

NFC South

z-New Orleans Saints (10-3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers (11-2)

Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

Los Angeles Rams (8-5)

Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1)

x-clinched playoff berth; z-clinched division

Best Super Bowl Bets

The Favorites: Baltimore Ravens (+250)

The gaudy statistics, the lofty standings position, the favorite status—none of this has happened by accident.

The Ravens are awesome at basically everything. They have the NFL's best scoring offense by nearly five points per game. They also have its fifth-best scoring defense. Marry the two together, and Baltimore has a brilliant plus-194 scoring difference. To put that another way, the Ravens outscore their opponents by more than a two-touchdown difference on a week-to-week basis (plus-14.9 points per game).

Baltimore last lost in September. If winning nine games in a row wasn't wild enough, the streak has included triumphs over the Steelers, Seahawks, Patriots, Texans, Rams, 49ers and Bills. That's six different clubs with a current playoff spot, plus last year's NFC champion (L.A.).

Whether relying on fireworks from Lamar Jackson, power-rushing from Mark Ingram or a dominant defense that has held its last five opponents to 17 points or less, the Ravens can win any way possible. No team has had a better season.

The Sleepers: Green Bay Packers (+1600)

Aaron Rodgers still plays for the Packers, right?

Sure, this hasn't been his best year from a volume standpoint. Sunday was the third time in five games he's finished with fewer than 200 passing yards and the fourth time in this stretch he's been held to one or zero passing scores.

Sound worrisome? It shouldn't. Remember, you're betting on whether he can win a championship, not a fantasy football title. Plus, it's hard to question anyone with his resume, especially while he still possesses a stellar 22-to-2 passing touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Green Bay's 10-3 record doesn't show an ability to win in spite of Rodgers, but rather highlights the fact this team has more going for it than a future Hall of Fame quarterback. The defense can be stingy and cause chaos. The ground game has legitimate weapons with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams working in tandem.

There are better teams on the board, but the odds reflect that. At this rate, it's hard to ignore the possible payoff given no other club will enter the single-elimination gauntlet with Rodgers under center.

The Dark Horses: Tennessee Titans (+5000)

Ask anyone around the water cooler about the NFL's hottest teams, and they'll surely gush about the Ravens. Ask about the second-hottest team, though, and it's possible no one brings up the Titans, even though that's what the stat sheet says they are.

Brought back to life by the quarterback switch to Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee has won its last four games and six of his seven starts. The most recent was Sunday's 42-21 drubbing of the Raiders in Oakland, during which he tossed for 391 yards and three scores, including this 91-yard strike to A.J. Brown:

During Tannehill's starts, Tennessee is averaging 31.4 points. That's as close as anyone is coming to Jackson's Ravens (33.8).

Plus, Derrick Henry has cleared the century mark in four straight, totaling seven touchdowns in this stretch. Brown just topped 130 receiving yards for the second time in three weeks. The defense has improved to eighth in points against and is tied for sixth in takeaways.

There are past Super Bowl champions who have simply heated up at the right time. Few have such a tangible reason for the improvement as Tennessee with the quarterback change, which might be the key to sustaining this success.