Report: Ravens' Mark Andrews Has Leg Contusion; Injury Is 'Nothing Major'

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reportedly avoided a significant injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Andrews—who had just one catch for 14 yards—suffered a "contusion between his knee and thigh." Early indications were the injury was "nothing major," which is all the more notable because Baltimore plays again Thursday against the New York Jets.

During the game, the Ravens announced Andrews was doubtful to return with a knee injury.

That he apparently won't miss much time is welcome news for the Ravens seeing how he has been a major part of an offense that has seemed unstoppable at times. He has 54 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns and has taken another step after he posted a solid 552 receiving yards and three touchdown catches as a rookie last year.

The Oklahoma product is tied with Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells for the most touchdown catches at his position this season and has developed a clear rapport with MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

If Andrews is forced to miss time, look for Baltimore to turn toward Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst for additional playing time.

They both scored in Sunday's win over the Bills, and Hurst led the team with 73 receiving yards.